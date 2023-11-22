Gasoline-powered lawn equipment is releasing 120 tons of particulate-matter pollution into Tarrant County’s air each year, or the equivalent of emissions from 1.28 million cars, according to a new study.

The report by the Environment Texas Research & Policy Center ranks Tarrant County in the top 30 counties nationwide for particulate matter, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions generated by gas-powered lawn equipment.

Those machines include lawn mowers, leaf blowers, string trimmers and chainsaws. The analysis, produced with Frontier Group and CoPIRG, used Environmental Protection Agency emissions data from 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.

Harris County was the worst offender in Texas, with Dallas, Bexar, Travis, Tarrant and Collin also ranking in the top 100 counties in the U.S. for pollution from lawn equipment. Texas ranked second behind Florida in particulate matter pollution, which has been linked to millions of premature deaths in the U.S. and a wide range of health conditions, including cancer and reproductive issues.

Environment Texas executive director Luke Metzger and other advocates want to transition Americans to using electric equipment, which generates less pollution, noise and vibrations than traditional gas-powered tools. Smaller, gas-powered machines often use two-stroke engines, generating large amounts of exhaust that users breathe in, he said.

“There’s also the noise if you aren’t wearing protective gear,” Metzger said. “You could have hearing damage, and then the equipment’s vibrations from it can really take a toll in your body. Electric is better on all three fronts: cleaner, quieter and less shaky for the user.”

Beyond the higher price of electric tools, some consumers are skeptical that electric equipment will perform as well as gas-powered machines, Metzger said. Landscaping workers may also dislike the inconvenience of charging and swapping out batteries rather than their typical routine of filling the machine with gas each day.

“Is a battery-powered piece of equipment as powerful as a gas one? They’re getting much better and a lot closer to that,” Metzger said. “Those are all minor and overcome-able obstacles, but they’re out there. I think that’s one reason we haven’t seen as many people using [electric] yet, as all the benefits would suggest they should.”

The issue has risen in prominence over the past several years, especially as Dallas considered banning gas-powered lawn equipment last year. A new state law prevents government agencies from banning the use of engines based on their fuel source, which led Dallas officials to change course.

In September, Dallas City Council members approved a $750,000 rebate program to help residents purchase electric or battery-powered lawn equipment. Dallas environmental staff also intend to phase out all city-owned gas-fueled landscaping tools.

Metzger is encouraging other government agencies and the North Central Texas Council of Governments to create similar incentive programs for electric leaf blowers and mowers. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality could also establish a statewide initiative as part of its efforts to reduce ozone pollution, Metzger said.

Last year, North Texas became a “severe” violator of 2008 Clean Air Act standards requiring metro areas to average at or below 75 parts per billion of ozone. The clock to avoid imposing $45 million in annual fines on businesses begins ticking in 2024 and wraps at the end of 2026, according to previous Fort Worth Report coverage.

“This is a significant source of smog-forming pollution,” Metzger said. “Whether it’s individuals or lawn care companies — perhaps some that are lower-income — we think this would be a smart way to spend some of that money to help them purchase cleaner equipment and help the state meet its obligations under the Clean Air Act.”

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

