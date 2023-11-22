As the warmth of Thanksgiving celebrations begins to fade, the refrigerator door swings open, revealing a treasure trove of possibilities. To help your post-holiday meal planning, I’m sharing some recipes of mine and others. The art of transforming Thanksgiving leftovers into culinary masterpieces is a skill that can turn your post-feast blues into a gastronomic adventure.

BREAKFAST

Stuffing Waffles:

For the morning after, mix 2 cups of stuffing with at least one egg, depending on the moistness of the stuffing. (Dry stuffing will need another egg.) Consistency should be that of a “regular” waffle batter. Pour into the waffle maker and, while it’s cooking, make the cranberry syrup. Fresh cranberry sauce is preferable. Place sauce in a microwaveable container and heat one minute or until bubbly. Remove from the microwave and dilute with apple or grape juice. When the waffle is ready, remove and add butter, if desired, and syrup. Enjoy.

— Submitted by Laurie Barker James, Tarrant County resident, food writer

Cranberry Bliss Pancakes:

Give your breakfast a festive twist by incorporating leftover cranberry sauce into your pancake batter. The sweet and tart cranberries are swirled throughout each pancake, creating a breakfast treat that is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for a touch of indulgence.

SMALL BITES

Stuffing-Stuffed Mushrooms:

Take your leftover stuffing to new heights by turning it into a stuffing-stuffed mushroom appetizer. Remove the stems from large mushrooms and fill the caps with your favorite stuffing mixture. Bake until the mushrooms are tender, and the stuffing is crispy on top. It’s a bite-sized explosion of Thanksgiving flavors.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi: This dish is featured in my cookbook, Cornbread & Collard Greens.

Transform mashed sweet potatoes into pillowy gnocchi. Mix at least two mashed sweet potatoes with two cups of flour, an egg and a pinch of nutmeg to create a mixture about the consistency of pasta dough. Roll it into ropes and cut it into bite-sized pieces before boiling. Serve with sage and brown butter sauce for a dish that’s both comforting and elegant.

DINNER

Turkey Tetrazzini Extravaganza:

Leftover turkey takes center stage in this creamy and indulgent dish. Combine diced turkey with al dente pasta, sauteed mushrooms and a luscious homemade Alfredo sauce. Top it all off with a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese before baking to golden perfection. The result? A turkey tetrazzini that will make you forget it originated from leftovers.

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Wrap:

For a lighter option, gather your leftover vegetables (including mashed potatoes) and cranberry sauce to create a vegetarian Thanksgiving wrap. Fill a tortilla or flatbread with the colorful medley, add a drizzle of gravy and roll it up for a handheld delight that’s perfect for a quick lunch or snack.

You can add a few ingredients and make delicious recipes with your Thanksgiving meal leftovers. (Courtesy photo | Deah Mitchell, Cornbread & Collard Greens cook book)

DESSERT

Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Pie Milkshake:

Take your leftover sweet potatoes or pumpkin pie slices and transform them into a decadent milkshake. Blend a slice of pie with vanilla ice cream and a splash of milk until smooth. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a dessert drink that captures the essence of Thanksgiving in every sip. Calories don’t count the first three days post-Thanksgiving – right?

And for the last recipe, I’m sharing my FAVORITE holiday dish to make pre or post-Thanksgiving! In my book you’ll also find 40+ nontraditional recipes using common “soul food” ingredients.

Candied Bourbon Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Makes 6 servings

6 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium-sized chunks.

1/3 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup half-and-half, milk or heavy cream

2 cups brown sugar

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 tablespoons bourbon (use vanilla extract or other flavoring if you prefer no alcohol)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Optional toppings: Thick-cut bacon cooked and chopped, cooked sage leaves, brown butter, prosciutto cooked and chopped

Add the potato chunks to a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring the potatoes to a boil and cook for about 30 minutes until they are fork tender.

While potatoes are cooking, begin candied bourbon “sauce.” In a separate pot over medium-low heat, add the following: butter, cream, sugar, orange juice and zest. Heat until mixture is thoroughly combined. It should be bubbly and have a velvety texture similar to caramel. Add bourbon (or vanilla) to finish and remove from heat.

When the potatoes are finished cooking, drain them and add them back to the pot. Mash them with a fork or potato masher. (If you have a potato ricer, I’d highly recommend using it to give potatoes a light and creamy texture.)

After the potatoes are mashed, use a whisk or electric hand mixer to whip them. I use a high-powered blender for a creamy whipped texture.

Once whipped, add in 1/3 cup of the reserved candied-bourbon sauce. Whip the potatoes again until everything is combined. Taste the potatoes and add the salt if you like.

Serve whipped potatoes immediately with remaining sauce on the side. Add optional suggested toppings right before serving.

SOURCE: Cornbread & Collard Greens, by Deah Berry Mitchell

Embrace the post-Thanksgiving kitchen adventure, and let your creativity flow as you transform leftovers into culinary delights. With a dash of ingenuity and a sprinkle of inspiration, your holiday feast will dazzle your taste buds for days to come. Cheers to the magic of leftovers, and have fun hitting those Black Friday sales!

