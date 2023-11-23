Randal Lyle had few reasons in his life to go to the doctor.

Lyle, senior pastor of Meadowridge Church, considered himself a generally healthy individual. He would go to the occasional checkup, but he never needed surgery and the only time he was in a hospital was to visit others.

Things started to change after Lyle learned that Rudy Kebreau, the church’s next generation and children’s pastor, was diagnosed with stage 4 chronic kidney disease and was in need of a new kidney — and he was a match.

On June 28, 2023, Lyle donated one of his kidneys to Kebreau through transplant surgery. Both Lyle and Kebreau credit their faith with connecting them in a new way — through organ donation.

“People say, ‘Why would somebody do that?’ And my answer is, ‘Because of the love of God,’” Lyle said.

Lyle and Kebreau have ministered together at the church since 2014. Along with leading the church in their own duties, the two would share time joking with one another. Kebreau brought energy into the room every Sunday and Wednesday and always had candy to give to the kids, Lyle said.

One day, Kebreau came to the church and things were different.

“He just was not himself,” Lyle said. “I was just like, ‘Man, what is going on with Rudy?’ I think he would tell you if he was depressed.”

For the past year and a half, Kebreau had been holding in the fact that he was experiencing kidney failure, a disease he had lost his mother to years prior. That day, Kebreau told Lyle about his declining health.

“I never told anyone about it at the church, and then the pastor [Lyle] and I had a conversation and I told him, ‘The reality is, I’m just waiting to die,’” Kebreau recalled.

Kebreau was originally diagnosed with diabetes but did not have health insurance to routinely check on his condition.

He was told by doctors that he needed dialysis, but he was hesitant to start because of the memories he had of his mother and how hemodialysis — a procedure in which a machine and filter are used to clean your blood — impacted her life.

“She would be so drained from it,” Kebreau said. “She spent the majority of the day in bed. The only day she was able to get up and do anything was Sunday, and we spent the whole day at church on Sundays growing up. So that was her life.”

Lyle remembers having a heart-to-heart with Kebreau that day. He shared stories about how his neighbor had gone through home dialysis and received a kidney and was still able to go to work. He also reminded Kebreau about wanting to see his daughter graduate from high school.

Kebreau eventually went on home dialysis and was placed on a transplant waiting list at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Two years went by, and Kebreau was still waiting to receive a kidney.

Lyle considered a couple times getting tested to see if he could donate a kidney to Kebreau. He felt motivated by his faith to follow through after reading “A Serious Call to a Devout and Holy Life,” a book by William Law that talks about what it means to lead a Christian life, according to goodreads.

Lyle underwent testing to see if he could be an eligible donor. The results showed that he matched every marker needed, a rare occurrence for two people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, said Dr. Eric Joshua Siskind, a transplant surgeon with Texas Health Surgical Specialists. Lyle is Anglo American and Kebreau is Haitian American.

“The genetic typing of him was almost like he was a relative. It was very close, and that’s an amazing thing. Just by the numbers. It’s very uncommon,” Siskind said.

After Lyle found out he was a match, he called Kebreau to break the news.

“At that point, I just marveled at God,” Kebreau said. “I obeyed [him] because I trusted [his] plan for my life. I wouldn’t be here today.”

Lyle and Kebreau scheduled their surgeries with Texas Health Fort Worth in June 2023. Nearly five months after the surgery, Kebreau’s recovery is going well, he said.

He still works for the church in a smaller capacity and, as a health precaution, is only there when no one else is around. He hopes to return to his regular work schedule within the next month, Kebreau said.

“There were times when I felt like I didn’t have enough energy. But I asked the Lord every day, ‘Give me just enough to do what you need me to do today,’” Kebreau said. “I wish everyone could understand my story and just see how God is taking care of me … because I know he wants to take care of them the same way.”

