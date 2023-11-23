Despite higher credit card interest rates and rising prices, retail analysts and advocacy groups anticipate a good holiday shopping season this year.



The National Retail Federation predicts spending will reach record levels — up to $966 billion — across the country, about a 3% increase compared with last year, according to the organization’s forecast report.

In Fort Worth, locally owned retail stores are trying to adapt to new spending habits by offering more value and a variety of products.

Shoppers will spend an average of $958 per person during the holiday season, according to market research firm JLL. Of those expenditures, nearly 23% will be on entertainment and experiences, JLL says.

Brian Adams, senior vice president of retail at JLL, said he was expecting a complete pullback in spending because of higher prices but was relieved to see it still trending upward. Most of the respondents in the JLL survey said they go to merchandisers to buy their gifts, but 30% said they shop at small businesses.



People are seeking value in what they buy, he said. Spending on physical goods is down nearly 14% compared with the previous year’s average of $868.

“They’re valuing experiential stuff, more so than some depreciable asset that they might have to trade or replace in a couple of short years,” Adams said.

Alternative shopping days are becoming more popular than the staple Black Friday event. According to a Bankrate survey, 61% of shoppers are likely to choose Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 as their dedicated shopping day, slightly lower than the percentage that are going out to buy on Black Friday.

Shelley Lowe, owner of Monkey and Dog Books, said the store is mostly relying on loyalty for events such as Small Business Saturday and Independent Bookstore Day in the spring.



“They have been very successful for us,” Lowe said.

Business owners like Kala Morgan, co-owner and retail operator of Morgan Mercantile in the Near Southside, have noticed the changes in consumer spending. She said the store usually sees a boost in sales a few weeks before Thanksgiving. This year has been different, Morgan said. She thinks the COVID-19 pandemic has affected consumers.



“People are again trying to take their time,” Morgan said. “And really, you know, going back to that word intentional, and really being intentional about when they’re spending and how they’re spending.”



She said it’s too soon to say how the store will do this year.

Other stores, like Pantego Books, are doing well by offering variety and capitalizing on their location. The store is right next to the Christmas-themed Mexican restaurant Campo Verde, which attracts customers who normally wouldn’t come into the store, co-owner Morgan Moore said.



She noticed an uptick in holiday shoppers starting last week. She said the store is ready for the seasonal rush, with different options for shoppers outside of books, such as stickers, T-shirts and fuzzy socks.



“That’s where the best margins are, honestly, the sidelines,” Moore said. “So just for the convenience of other people and to offer something more affordable that isn’t necessarily a $30 book.”



Overall, things have been looking good this season, she said.

“They have been trying to support local, trying to support small,” Moore said. “They come in, and they know they’re going to spend more money on a book from our store than they could get them, you know, through Amazon or something like that. They know, but they want to support us anyway.”

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.