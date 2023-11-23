Ricky Martinez’s time playing and coaching baseball taught him a few things about leadership — like teamwork and being accountable on and off the field.

He now brings those skills to his role as the executive director of the Bethlehem Center in Fort Worth’s Historic Southside neighborhood.

The community center is one of three United Community Centers and was founded by the United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. The nonprofit provides services to children and families in the area, such as after-school programs and tutoring, and gives them food and clothes.

Martinez took the role as executive director in 2016, when he was 37. He said he had to learn how to gain trust because he looked young. But Martinez, who will turn 44 on Nov. 25, said he sees a key similarity between leading and playing and coaching.

“It takes practice to be a good player,” Martinez said. “It takes practice to become a good leader, and it takes practice to become a good director.”

Martinez has spent most of his life playing and coaching the sport — from the backyard of his family’s house in Fort Worth’s Northside neighborhood through high school and college. He’s been the baseball and football coach at South Hills High School, Brewer High School and his alma mater North Side High School.

Martinez has “coach moments” while at work, said Sam Chavez, director of the Polytechnic Center, another UCC facility. He’s known Martinez for about 20 years, since he was working in the adult education department at the Wesley Center, also part of the UCC. He sees those coaching skills when Martinez works with kids who are facing challenges.



“It’s kind of like what he does when he coaches baseball,” Chavez said. “He has a problem with a kid out there or even with another coach, he pulls them to the side [and says], ‘OK, tell me what’s going on. … This is how I think we can move forward.’”

Chavez describes Martinez as a patient and empathetic person. He thinks Martinez will make Fort Worth a better place because he’s spent so much time serving the community.

Martinez said he gets his work ethic from his family. When he was younger, his father would make him and his three brothers wake up in the morning to do chores like cutting down a tree branch or fixing a doorknob. That stuck with him as an adult. He still gets up at 6 a.m. to take his daughter to sports practice.

At the center, Martinez said he has an open door policy, so kids, parents or staff can talk to him about anything. Paula Taylor, literacy specialist at the Bethlehem Center, said he is a good listener, too.



“He has the physical door open,” Taylor said. “But I think he has built trust with all of the employees at the Bethlehem Center.”

One of Martinez’s goals going forward is to create a men’s group in 2024 to provide positive role models to the boys at the center.

When he’s not working, Martinez might be spending time with his family, coaching his club baseball team or cheering for the Texas Rangers. He hopes Fort Worth becomes more family-friendly. For the families he serves, he also wishes for positive changes in the Historic Southside as it continues to grow.



“I’m all for it,” Martinez said. “Even though I don’t live here … my kids do.”

Ricky Martinez’s Bio: Birthplace: Born and raised in Fort Worth Family: Mother, Dora Martinez; father, Eduardo Martinez; brothers Juan, Oscar and Julian Martinez; daughter, Natalia, 11 Education: Howard Payne University, bachelor of science in kinesiology Work Experience: Director, Bethlehem Center (2016-Present); teacher, Wesley Community Center (2012-2016); teacher/coach, South Hills High School (2010-2011); teacher/coach, Brewer High School (2008-2010); teacher/coach, North Side High School (2007-2008) Volunteer Experience: Mobile Pantry for United Community Centers every fourth Saturday of the month. “We serve around 300 families.” First Job: Busing tables at Spaghetti Warehouse in the Stockyards. Advice for someone learning to be a leader: Be humble and surround yourself with positive people where you can grow as one. Best advice ever received: Anytime you have an opportunity to give back, do it.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

