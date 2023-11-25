Yes.

With a population of 395,000, Arlington remains the largest U.S. city without a mass public transit system, including bus or rail.

Voters have rejected proposals to create public transit three times since 1980, with many residents opposing a bus system. Between 2013 and 2017, the city funded a single bus route operated by Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

Citing low ridership, Arlington officials discontinued the route in December 2017 and replaced the program with a ride-sharing service. Residents can book rides through Arlington On-Demand until at least December 2024.

With Arlington slated to host 2026 World Cup matches and the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, officials are exploring new transit options to venues like AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. The city has announced a partnership with an electric air taxi company and set aside $17.5 million for street, transit and traffic projects in the entertainment district.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Fort Worth Report is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.

