By David Orona

Here in Northside, just like many neighborhoods throughout the city of Fort Worth, we take much pride in the power and energy of our community: a working-class community enriched by neighbors helping neighbors.

It is a very good feeling when people know your name as you frequent their restaurant, doughnut shop, church, or even when taking a walk in the park.

This is what makes Northside ideal to me — community.

Ours is one of many neighborhoods that come together to be of service, whether it be a public school event, festivals at our many churches, or even neighborhood watch. We are a community in action.

I live five minutes from Manuel Jara Elementary School, where I teach art, and, when you’re part of the community, you understand and live what it is going through.

I witness our working families overcoming the daily challenges to provide all they can for the betterment of their families and the community. When I was growing up, all our parents were doing construction or working in a variety of trades — they still are — such as being a carpenter or a welder.

After many years working in the advertising industry, I moved back to where my family lives — here in Northside. I want to give back to my community because I grew up in this neighborhood through the arts, and I want to see what I can do to help my neighborhood.

Outside of teaching, I also work with teachers and students in the district and from my alma mater, Texas Christian University, to paint murals across the neighborhood. All the murals are a reflection of the community. They bring people together, no matter your skin color or your background.

The murals just come from a group of people who want to paint and inspire the community.

And I will keep going. I told the school that they’re going to have to force me to retire.

Our neighborhood has outstanding community centers, public schools that produce champions, houses of worship that welcome all, and families who have lived here for generations — all striving to contribute to the strength, vitality and wonderfulness of the community.

Like many other communities, though, we here in Northside need fair-priced quality housing for our working families and greater help — services and protection for the welfare of our senior citizens, so that all may continue to prosper.

But through it all, our neighborhood is very united. People call me every day asking to buy my house. And you know what? We’re not moving. This is my neighborhood.

We live here. We work here. That’s what makes a neighborhood.

David Orona is an art teacher who has been with Fort Worth ISD for over 15 years. He graduated from Texas Christian University in graphic design and illustration. Orona grew up and currently lives in Northside Fort Worth.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.