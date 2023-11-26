Every Halloween as a kid, Madison Perales trick-or-treated without seeing where she was walking or even exactly where she was.

With a hand on her shoulder, Madison’s mother, Fort Worth resident Gladys Perales, guided her daughter to each house, passing by the “oohs” and “aahs” from admiring parents “who just adored” Madison’s costumes.

Thirteen years later, a photo the 53-year-old Gladys took of Madison in one of those costumes is the winner of the Fort Worth Report’s October photo contest. The winning photo of Madison in her handmade Sun-Maid Raisins box costume was taken in 2010, but Madison still remembers trick-or-treating that night.

“I really couldn’t see where I was going,” Madison said. “But, I enjoyed it. I got a lot of compliments. I’d put on whatever Mom had for me.”

The raisin box only took a few hours to put together, Gladys said, and it wasn’t the only strange costume she had Madison wear.

“Do you remember what ‘The Karate Kid’ [star Ralph Macchio] went for for Halloween?” Gladys said. “I had her go as that shower one year. … Another year, she was a grocery bag.”

Gladys handmade a costume for Madison every year not because she was cheap, she said, but because Halloween is the one night a year when you can be as unique as “costumely” possible.

“It’s that one big event every year,” Gladys said. “Got to make the best out of it.”

The Peraleses do just that. The two own a handful of ribbons and trophies from costume contests across the city, including events at Ridgmar Mall and the Stockyards.

Madison is 26 and married now. She lives with her husband in Austin.

But the Perales art of making each costume by hand has not been lost with the generations.

This year, Madison handmade her and her husband’s costumes. They went as Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man and dressed their two dogs as the arcade game’s ghosts.

They placed second in the costume contest they attended this year.

And, while Gladys’ days spent stitching together fabric may be over, the spirit of Halloween isn’t lost on her. She eagerly awaits Madison’s costume reveal every year.

“Halloween is a family thing,” she said.

Soon, Madison may find herself making costumes by hand for a little one who isn’t a dog, she said.

If that time comes, she knows her mom has enough Halloween experience to put a winning costume together.

And Gladys said she won’t be jealous that Madison has years of costume-making ahead of her.



