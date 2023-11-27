The sky’s the limit as local aviator/airport owner enlists TV veterans to copilot a network devoted to flight.

Longtime aviator and private-airport owner Charles Cook wondered why there wasn’t a network with content for him and the thousands of others who have an interest in or devotion to the aviation industry.

So, following a meeting with Michael Fletcher, a television industry veteran and co-founder of equestrian lifestyle channel Ride TV, Cook decided to get an aviation network off the ground.

On Nov. 15 at Flying Oaks Airport, 5920 Silver Creek Road in Azle, just outside the city limits of Fort Worth, Cook, Fletcher and others formally announced the new network, Aeroverse. The aim is to produce a variety of content ranging from programs on restoration, space exploration and aviation history to other subjects that involve humans taking to the skies.

Aeroverse has programming ready to broadcast, even though it doesn’t get off the ground until Dec. 17. Why Dec. 17? That was the day in 1903 that Wilbur and Orville Wright took their first flight in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

“That’s just the perfect day,” Cook said.

Cook spent much of his career flying for FedEx before purchasing the airport, which now has 12 hangars.

“I’m excited, and people in the industry are excited, too,” he said. “I want Aeroverse to get people excited about the industry and its possibilities and, hopefully, draw them into it.”

Nathan Fletcher, another veteran of Ride TV and Michael Fletcher’s son, is in charge of programming for Aeroverse. He said there are plenty of “speciality streamers” out there focused on subjects like fitness, horror or documentaries.

“We want to be that speciality streamer for the aviation and aerospace community,” he said.

Access to the network will cost $8.99 a month or $89 annually.

Fletcher said the aviation community is large, and he expects to bring in plenty of viewers. Aeroverse also has a strategic relationship with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, offering them discounts and other incentives to join the network.

As for programming content, one show from Ezell Aviation out of Breckenridge, Texas, will focus on the restoration of historic aircraft. Other programs will cover unmanned flight and space travel.

One goal of the network is to inspire people — in particular, students — to become part of the aviation industry.

“I think if people watch some of our programming, they’ll become interested,” said Cook.

Sid Miller, commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, was at the launch. He said aviation is key to the economy of Texas and he hopes the channel will help keep the state at the forefront of the industry.

“We’ve got SpaceX, Blue Origin here in the state, going into space at the very top end of aviation, and then you’ve got your farmers and ranchers who use planes for a variety of uses,” he said. “It’s key to a state as big as Texas. We need it.”

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

