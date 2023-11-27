Fort Worth construction firm CEO Zach Muckleroy, 44, and his two children were killed in a traffic accident in Central Texas on Nov. 22. Muckleroy was CEO at Muckleroy & Falls, which his father, Harold Muckleroy, co-founded in 1979.

Muckleroy’s 12-year-old son, Judson, and 9-year-old daughter, Lindsey, died in the accident. Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, survived the crash and is being treated at an Austin-area hospital, according to several media reports. The crash occurred in the Texas Hill Country. North Blanco County EMS responded to the accident, according to officials there.

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into,” according to a post on his company’s Facebook page. “He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU.”

Muckleroy graduated from Texas Christian University in 2002 with a degree in accounting and finance with a real estate concentration.

Several Fort Worth officials expressed their condolences to Muckleroy’s family, who has long been involved in the community.

“As the CEO of Muckleroy & Falls, Zach was a significant figure in Fort Worth’s business community and an active member of the chamber,” said Steve Montgomery, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “His contributions were vital to the economic development of Fort Worth.”

Former Mayor Betsy Price, in a post on X, said: “Our community lost an incredible husband, father, son, friend — and above all, servant leader.”

Muckleroy & Falls celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sept. 19, 2019, and Price declared it Muckleroy & Falls day. The general contracting company announced in 2006 it had passed $25 million in annual revenue.

In 2020, Zach Muckleroy was named CEO of the firm. Muckleroy & Falls has been involved in the construction of several major buildings and facilities in the area, including the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Fort Worth, the Mouser Electronics corporate headquarters in Mansfield and Augustus Plaza in southwest Fort Worth. The company also built the 100,000-square-foot Louis Vuitton manufacturing facility in Johnson Country that opened in 2019. The opening was attended by then-President Donald Trump.

No funeral services have been announced.

