The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History announced it earned reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums Nov. 28.



The museum had its application put on hold earlier this year, amid a search for its new leader.



“This reaccreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in all facets of our museum,” Regina Faden, the museum’s president, said in a press release.

Museums must reapply for reaccreditation status every 10 years. When the museum submitted its most recent application, it was during a time of transition.



The pause was due to questions from the review committee about the museum’s future leadership and the utilization of its history collection, Faden said in a September interview with the Report.



“Those were really the big questions and those are fair questions to ask,” Faden said at the time. “But it’s been revived, rejuvenated (and) put in place.”



The museum has been accredited by the AAM since 1971 and has reapplied to reinstate that status regularly.



Accreditation is not necessary to run a museum, but it does help bolster its grant applications, fundraising efforts and reputation in the community and among its peers.

“We take great pride in being recognized as an institution dedicated to excellence and continual improvement,” Faden added in the press release. “Our team’s hard work and dedication to these standards contribute to the vibrant and enriching experiences we provide for our community.”



Disclosure: Marianne Auld is the chair of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History board and also serves on the board of the Fort Worth Report.



