Food pantry manager Porchia Barber arrived early to work at Eastside Ministries on Nov. 28. She planned to put up a few balloons for a coworker’s birthday.

When she arrived, she was greeted at the door by a red tag on the knob. The Fort Worth Fire Department had left it there.

Barber immediately called and learned that an early morning electrical fire would bring a sudden halt to food distribution services at Eastside Ministries. The organization’s food pantry planned to serve almost 2,500 Fort Worth residents in December.

The fire, which began around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 28, caused significant damage to the facility, including its food storage capabilities.

Watch: The damage inside Eastside Ministries’ food pantry (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

“It’s more than just a building, it’s a lifeline for many,” said Diane Moore, Eastside Ministries’ acting executive director. The pantry’s food provides the only meal of the day for many families, she said.

Now, the pantry must shift its focus, Moore said. She doesn’t want to let anyone who arrives looking for food to be turned away, as they were the day of the fire.

“Our main priority right now is to find alternative ways to continue our food distribution,” Moore said. The organization usually serves anywhere from 65 to 100 families a day Monday through Friday. On some Saturdays, the organization does mobile distributions.

For now, that will all change — at least for a few months, Moore said.

“Smoke and water damage ruined everything,” grants specialist Denise Bell-Blakely said. The pantry held everything from dried goods to meats and fresh produce.

Five tons of food were damaged, Bell-Blakely said. An estimated $30,000 of food was lost in the fire. The organization hasn’t yet received an estimate for the rest of the damages.

The building itself remained relatively intact, she said, but the freezers as well as the food stored outside them were severely affected.

The Fort Worth Fire Department arrived on the scene about 2 a.m, according to a spokesperson. They left around 5 a.m.

The Fort Worth Fire Department initially declared the fire accidental, according to a spokesperson.

However, another investigation will take place in the coming days to determine the fire’s cause, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Eastside Ministries is going to need all the help it can get during its rebuild, board member Dan Luby said.

“It’s more than just a food bank,” Luby said. “So much is done here.”

He called on the Fort Worth community to help rebuild the essential service, highlighting the organization’s location on East Lancaster Avenue. The area’s only grocery store is a Family Dollar, about a mile away from Eastside Ministries.

In the meantime, the organization is gathering enough food to hand out sack lunches to individuals who come needing it. They expect anywhere from 50 to 75 people to come by in the next few days.

Moore and Bell-Blakely are encouraging donations of money or nonperishable items to help with providing lunches through the holidays.

“This is about to be a challenging time for so many families, made even more challenging,” Bell-Blakely said.

Eastside Ministries won’t plan to continue full operations until 2024, Moore said. It will be a tough couple of months trying to feed everyone they can, she said.

“I went home yesterday and completely broke down,” Moore said. “The hardest thing is the clients, they depend on us.”



Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.