A culinary haven sits in the heart of Arlington, transcending traditional boundaries and offering a diverse and eclectic menu that reflects the varied cuisines of Texas. This hidden gem is the multigenerational, family-owned restaurant TJ’s Catfish and Wings that has been delighting locals and visitors alike for 23 years.

Their story began in 2003, when Gwen Johnson purchased what was then a franchise specializing in wings. However, after the unfortunate passing of her husband, she made plans for her son, Travis “TJ” Walker, to transform the restaurant into a unique establishment.

Today, TJ’s Catfish and Wings — plus the newest addition under the same roof, MJay’s House of Smoke — operates as a proud testament to the resilience and creativity of the family that has owned and operated the restaurant for over two decades

If you go Visit tjscatfishandwings.com to see more offerings and hours. TJ’s Catfish and Wings 4261 W. Green Oaks Blvd. Arlington 817-572-1600

TJ Walker, a former star collegiate athlete, expanded the menu to include not only wings but also chicken tenders, fried catfish and shrimp in 2013.

When Marcus “MJay” Campbell married into the Walker family 10 years ago, TJ’s Catfish and Wings gained a co-owner and Campbell scored a connection to Smoke-A-Holics. TJ Walker is the cousin of Fort Worth’s Derrick Walker, owner and pitmaster of the award-winning Tarrant County barbecue spot.

MJay’s House of Smoke began selling barbecue at TJ’s Catfish and Wings in 2020. He pays homage to Walker’s popular cousin with a dish named in his honor: Big D’s Loaded Cornbread. It features a thick slab of cornbread loaded with barbecue brisket (what else?), spicy jalapenos, beans, cheese and finished with a sprinkling of chives.

As you step through the doors, the inviting aroma wafting through the air first hints at barbecue, before you are suddenly greeted with the familiar scent of perfectly seasoned and fried seafood.

Though drastically different in flavor, the two house specialties are noncompetitive. Instead, the blissful marriage of flavors harmonize effortlessly on one plate.

Together, Walker and Campbell are ushering in a sensational experience that, in addition to the established fried-foods menu, now includes some of the largest pork ribs I’ve seen (beef ribs on weekends) and brisket — all smoked to perfection and dripping with flavor. It’s a mouthwatering experience that honors Texas’ long standing love affair with barbecue.

Wait — there’s more.

Not to be left out of the conversation are the tacos. Yes, tacos. I did not expect to go to a restaurant with such outstanding soul foods and be blown away by the tacos.

MJay was inspired by traditional birria tacos and wanted to put his own spin on them.

“I wanted to add tacos to the menu and tried my hand at a Mexican taco, but it was horrible,” Campbell candidly admitted. “I went back to the drawing board and recreated my version and people fell in love with them. Some days I feel like we’re a taco restaurant because we sell so many.”

Dish with Deah For more about Deah Mitchell or the Dish with Deah columns, click here.

That joke holds a lot of weight when you taste the taco in question. Barbecue brisket pieces, including fatty pieces are chopped and served in a fried tortilla, creating a melty mozzarella complement to the meat that is finished with a hit of cilantro and onions. It’s greasy, so if you’re not a fan, it won’t be for you. But for you others, it’s not a complex taco but the flavors and textures surprisingly make a top taco. In my opinion: 10/10.

For those seeking a taste of Louisiana, the menu takes an unexpected turn with a delightful selection of Cajun-inspired dishes. Those may have taken a temporary backseat due to the viral attention the restaurant has recently received for another dish: a baked potato that is topped with everything you can imagine. I’m not brave enough to try it yet, but I plan to visit again.

But the surprises don’t stop there. For seafood enthusiasts, TJ’s fried catfish is a must-try. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. It’s a dish that showcases the kitchen’s dedication to quality and taste. The catfish is accompanied by sides that evoke the charm of homemade comfort food, making every meal feel like a family gathering. Macaroni and cheese, spicy collard greens with a hint of acid to finish the bite and potato salad. Portions were large, especially for the price.

To complement the diverse flavors of the menu, the restaurant boasts a selection of refreshing daiquiris. Whether you’re looking for a classic frozen treat or a fruity concoction to tickle your taste buds, the delightful daiquiri menu offers an array of options to pair perfectly with your meal.

What truly sets this Arlington establishment apart is the warm, familial atmosphere. The multigenerational ownership brings a sense of history and tradition, creating a dining experience that feels like coming home.

From the seasoned indoor pit working its black magic in the kitchen to the friendly faces that greet you at the door, every member of the restaurant’s family contributes to the unique charm that keeps patrons coming back year after year. Keith is a server who has been with the family since 2008. Make sure you chat with him and he’ll tell you all about the restaurant’s evolution since he joined.

In a city known for its culinary diversity, this family-owned restaurant stands out as a testament to the power of reinvention and the enduring spirit of Texan hospitality.

As Arlington continues to develop, this culinary gem remains a steadfast anchor, inviting both locals and visitors to savor the eclectic flavors that have been perfected over generations.

So, whether you’re a barbecue enthusiast, a Cajun cuisine connoisseur, or simply seeking a place where family traditions and delicious food intertwine, make your way to this Arlington treasure for a dining experience that transcends time and tantalizes the taste buds. TJ and MJay are cooking up some great things in this modest shopping strip.

TJ’s Catfish and Wings offers a variety of food. (Courtesy photo | TJ’s Catfish Instagram)

