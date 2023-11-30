The city of Fort Worth will annex about 8 acres of roadway in far northwest and southwest Fort Worth by the end of the year. Here’s a look at urban roadway annexation and what it means for nearby residents.

On Nov. 28, Fort Worth held a second public meeting on annexing portions of Willow Springs Road, Wagley Robertson Road and West Cleburne Road. By bringing these roads into city control, Fort Worth is able to maintain oversight of the design and construction of improvements as well as future maintenance, stormwater management and utilities.

These segments, which are overseen by Tarrant County, are considered major arterials by the city and designated as neighborhood connectors on the Master Thoroughfare Plan. According to the Fort Worth Development Services Department, the annexation policy allows the city to extend its oversight of streets to maintain its standards.

These streets are adjacent to properties within city limits, development services said, and in areas currently experiencing urban development.

City road standards are different from those of the county, the department said. County road standards have a more rural focus and address things such as asphalt, drainage and ditches. City standards have a more urban focus and address concrete streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

City-initiated annexation of right-of-way streets is becoming more customary to improve the road network and accommodate traffic associated with development, the department said.

The City Council will vote on annexing these road segments at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

