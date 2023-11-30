Retired Fort Worth police officer and business owner Michael Barber announced he is running for Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1.

Precinct 1 stretches from far southwest Tarrant County through the center of Fort Worth to neighborhoods north of Arlington. The precinct encompasses Fort Worth, Everman, Forest Hill, Edgecliff Village, Crowley and Burleson.

Longtime Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy C. Brooks, a Democrat, announced in September he would not run for the seat.

“As a lifetime resident of Tarrant County, I want to ensure that the residents of Precinct 1 have a voice that represents them,” Barber said. “As a former police officer, I vow to take my experience and fight to make our communities safer while retaining what makes them special.”

Barber is the only Republican candidate who has filed to run in Precinct 1. Two Democrats, Mia Hall and Roderick Miles Jr., have filed to run.

In his announcement, Barber touted his support from fellow Republicans, including Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare and Precinct 3 candidate Matt Krause.

“Michael Barber is the type of leader we need on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court,” O’Hare said. “His public safety background, lifelong residency in the precinct and history of volunteer service make him the clear choice in this race.”

The filing period for elections begins Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Barber has previously served as a deacon at Wedgwood Baptist Church, president of the Texas Police Association, president of the Fort Worth Police Historical Association and an election judge and precinct chair for the Tarrant County Republican Party.

Barber also has the backing of Republican State Reps. David Cook and Brian Harrison.

Commissioners earn $207,952 annually.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.