World-renowned multimedia artist Vernon Fisher died just a few days before the premiere of “Breaking the Code,” a documentary about his life and work. Now, roughly seven months after his death, the film makes its debut in his hometown of Fort Worth.



Michael Auping, former chief curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, will host a panel discussion at the museum — with artists Sedrick Huckaby, Linda Ridgway and filmmaker Michael Flanagan — following the film’s screening at 2 p.m. Dec. 2.



Auping, who knew Fisher for more than 40 years, said that he learned new things about the Fort Worth artist and educator from the documentary.



“(Flanagan) gets into not just Vernon’s art or art history, but into Vernon’s psychology,” Auping, now an independent writer and curator, said. “There were things that Vernon kind of mentioned in passing that I never quite put together in terms of his early family life, his mother, father and sister that come out in images, in his work. And Michael (Flanagan) got Vernon to talk about it.”

If you go What: Screening of “Breaking the Code,” a documentary about Vernon Fisher with a panel discussion to follow.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell St.

Admission: Free

Fisher is regarded by many as one of Texas’ most important artists, and Auping agrees.



“There was a time in the late ’70s when it was thought that contemporary American art existed almost exclusively on two coasts, meaning New York and California. And then, around late ’70s, someone started talking about a third coast — and that was Texas,” he explained.



“And Vernon was a big reason for that because his work was being shown in lots of group shows in the late ’70s and bringing attention to a new aesthetic.”

After seeing an exhibition of Fisher’s work, Flanagan was inspired to reach out to the artist.



“The quality of Vernon’s art is undeniable,” he told the Report. “Vernon was an undeniably hard working artist. He was as committed to art as you can be, that’s one thing that you’ll still hear time and time again.”



Fisher’s dedication and work schedule shine through in both the creativity and technical qualities of his work, Flanagan said.



“The art is going to be used for future generations that are trying to understand and analyze this period of history,” he said.



“Breaking the Code” helps crystalize the artist’s ethos and the narrative nature of his work.



“Despite always remaining based in Fort Worth, TX, far from any art-world centers, Vernon exhibited throughout his career alongside artists such as Warhol, Basquiat, Ai Weiwei and Marina Abramović,” Flanagan said. “His paintings are held in important collections around the world and appreciation for the work will surely grow as it continues to reach new audiences.”



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report.

