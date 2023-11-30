Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days to winter break and the holidays.

Here’s a look at when traditional public schools and charter schools in Fort Worth are scheduled to have their winter breaks and when students will return to classes in January:

Aledo ISD

Students will kick off their winter break with an early release Dec. 20. Elementary students will be released at 11:40 a.m., and secondary students will go home at 12:40 p.m.

Winter break begins Dec. 21, and students return to classes Jan. 8, 2024.

Birdville ISD

District schools will have an early release Dec. 20. Students’ break begins Dec. 21, and classes resume Jan. 8.

Burleson ISD

Students will be released from school early on Dec. 20. Their winter break begins Dec. 21, and classes start Jan. 8.

Basis Benbrook

The charter school will have early dismissal Dec. 20. Winter break is Dec. 21 to Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

Castleberry ISD

Students will be released two hours before their regular dismissal time on Dec. 22. Winter break is Dec. 25 to Jan. 8. Classes resume Jan. 9.

Chapel Hill Academy

The charter school will have an early release Dec. 21. Winter break starts Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 8. Students return Jan. 9.

Crowley ISD

District schools will have an early release Dec. 20. Winter break begins Dec. 21 and ends Jan. 9. Classes resume Jan. 10.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Students’ winter break begins Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 2. Students return Jan. 3.

Everman ISD

Students’ winter break begins Dec. 21 and ends Jan. 5. Students return Jan. 8.

Fort Worth ISD

Students’ winter break begins Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 5. Classes resume Jan. 8.

Great Hearts Academies

Winter break for the charter school network starts Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 3. Students return to class Jan. 4.

Harmony Public Schools

Winter break for the charter school network begins Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 8. Classes resume Jan. 9.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 20. Winter break begins Dec. 21 and ends Jan. 8. Students return to school Jan. 9.

IDEA Public Schools

Students’ winter break begins Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 3. Students return to class Jan. 4.

Ignite Community School

The school’s winter break begins Dec. 25 and ends Jan. 5. Classes resume Jan. 8.

International Leadership of Texas

Winter break for the charter school network begins Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 3. Students return to school Jan. 4.

Keller ISD

Winter break begins Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

Lake Worth ISD

Winter break begins Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 8. Students return Jan. 9.

Newman International Academy

Students at the charter school will kick off their holiday break with early dismissal Dec. 19. The break ends Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4.

Northwest ISD

Winter break starts with early release Dec. 21. Students are out of school Dec. 22 through Jan. 9. Students return Jan. 10.

Richard Milburn Academy

Students at the charter school start their winter break Dec. 22. The break ends Jan. 8. Classes resume Jan. 9.

Rocketship Public Schools

The charter school network starts its winter break Dec. 21. The break ends Jan. 5, and students return Jan. 8.

Texas Can Academies

The schools’ winter break begins Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 8. Classes resume Jan. 9.

Texas Center for Arts + Academics

The charter network’s Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts and Texas School of the Arts will have their winter break Dec. 22-Jan. 5. Classes resume Jan. 8.

Trinity Basin Preparatory

Winter break begins with early release Dec. 21. Students are off Dec. 22-Jan. 9. Classes resume Jan. 10.

Uplift Education

Students will have a half-day of school Dec. 20 and 21. Winter break begins Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 3. Classes resume Jan. 4.

White Settlement ISD

Winter break begins Dec. 18 and ends Jan. 5. Students return Jan. 8.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

