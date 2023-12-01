Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the F-35 Lightning II, is suing one of its subcontractors over allegations of not delivering parts due to a dispute over pricing.



The withholding of materials “threatens substantial delays” in the company’s construction and deliveries of the fighter jets, according to the lawsuit.

The suit, filed in a U.S. District Court in Fort Worth on Nov. 30, is against Howmet Aerospace Inc. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Howmet Aerospace manufactures titanium sheets, plates, bars and ingots that are used to construct aircrafts for companies. Howmet has supplied the materials for Lockheed for about 20 years, according to the lawsuit.

F-35s are assembled in Fort Worth, and the Department of Defense plans to procure about 2,500 F-35s over the program’s life cycle, according to previous reporting. The company relies on more than 1,000 subcontractors across the country to build the F-35, which requires thousands of parts.

Howmet started communicating about the higher costs of obtaining titanium raw materials in late 2022 and requested Lockheed to renegotiate its contract.

But Lockheed said it couldn’t change without “appropriate documentation,” since the contract is with the U.S. Department of Defense. Lockheed alleges Howmet did not provide the necessary documentation to alter the contract.

On Nov. 22, Howmet allegedly communicated to Lockheed that it would stop supplying the materials at the prices in the subcontract and “demanded that Lockheed Martin and those other subcontractors agree to a massive price increase.” The lawsuit says Howmet allegedly failed to deliver titanium materials used for manufacturing the F-35 and Lockheed argues Howmet is breaching the subcontract.



“Howmet has stated unequivocally that it will no longer perform its obligations under the subcontract, and will continue to breach them, unless Lockheed Martin and/or the other Lockheed Martin subcontractors agree to negotiate and substantially increase the prices specified in the subcontract,” the lawsuit states. “Even though the subcontract states that even if there are disputes between the parties, while those disputes are being discussed or resolved Howmet ‘shall diligently proceed with the performance of this Contract as directed by Lockheed Martin.’”

Lockheed is trying to force Howmet to deliver the materials under the contract, or a monetary award from damages, according to the lawsuit.

Howmet did not immediately respond to Fort Worth Report’s request for comment on the lawsuit.



In a statement to the Fort Worth Report, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation. The company did not respond to questions about whether the withheld parts would delay F-35 deliveries.

Lockheed Martin delayed the date for the newest version of the F-35 due to software issues in September. The company previously told the Fort Worth Report it will continue to produce 156 jets per year. Countries such as the Czech Republic are ordering the jets. According to a Lockheed Martin fact sheet, the company has delivered more than 975 of the jets as of Nov. 1.



Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter @sbodine120.

