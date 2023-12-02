No.

A Tarrant County program to provide free flu shots for uninsured residents has run out of funding as of November 2023.

The program, paid for through emergency COVID-19 funds, began in 2020. It was designed to reduce the number of people with the flu in area hospitals to lessen the burden on local hospitals during the pandemic. In 2021, the county expanded the program to partner with retail pharmacies. Tarrant County reimbursed the participating pharmacies for vaccines given to uninsured residents.

Flu vaccines are free under most insurance plans. Cash costs vary for uninsured residents. The Fort Worth Report called several area pharmacies for their flu shot costs. Click here for a list of rates.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Tarrant County Commissioners Court Agenda for Nov. 24, 2020

Tarrant County Public Health: FREE FLU SHOTS AT LOCAL PHARMACIES FOR UNINSURED TARRANT COUNTY RESIDENTS

Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Tarrant County Public Health ends free flu shots. Here’s what happened

Fort Worth Report is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Let us know what you think by emailing us here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.