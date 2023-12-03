Vicki Bargas’ Worth Heights neighborhood has changed a lot since 1957.

Although she lives in the house her parents bought in the ’50s, the church she used to attend is no longer in the area. The two steel mills are also gone. Recently, Worth Heights lost its library, which was transformed into the Fort Worth History Center.

But some things remain. The elementary school is still there and La Gran Plaza, formerly known as Seminary South Shopping Center, still stands but with different stores inside. Bargas knows things have to evolve with time and doesn’t see every change as a bad thing.

Although she feels as if Worth Heights hasn’t been too affected by gentrification, Bargas and her neighbors remain vigilant about change coming to their area. Whether it’s a business looking to expand into a residential area or the rezoning of a residential lot as industrial, she and other residents have worked together and with the city to protect Worth Heights.

“It’s just something that as a neighborhood person, you have to be vigilant about,” Bargas said. “If you don’t know these things are coming, it can take you over really quickly. But as long as you’re on top of it and do your research, do your due diligence, you can keep a lot of that (unwanted change) out.”

As Fort Worth’s neighborhoods evolve, some residents worry their homeplaces could fall victim to gentrification. This will be the main topic of the Fort Worth Report’s upcoming Dec. 6 event at Texas Wesleyan University.

Panelists include M﻿ike Brennan, president of Near Southside Inc.; J﻿oel Burns, former Fort Worth City Council member; S﻿hawn Lassiter, executive director of BRAVE/R Together; and S﻿tacy Marshall, president and CEO of Southeast Fort Worth Inc. The conversation will be moderated by Dennis Chiessa, professor of architecture at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Many residents at risk of displacement or those already experiencing it are low-income and/or people of color.

According to the city’s Neighborhood Conservation Plan and Housing Affordability Strategy, about 51,000 households are in areas where displacement is a high risk or already in progress and have an income below $75,000. In those same areas, 81% of residents identify as Hispanic, Black or another non-white group.

“Even though it’s real on the numbers, it is also exceedingly emotional for minority communities that basically built their lives thinking they’re going to be able to do it like their parents,” said Hemphill resident Richard Riccetti.

Lifelong Rosemont resident Cristina Plascencia Snoke shared how the growing presence of TCU student housing, like dorms, on the western edge of the neighborhood is affecting the residents of Rosemont. Those residents are working-class people and a large portion of them are Hispanic, she said.

“That’s a very big issue for us because we have seen what has happened to the Pascal-area neighborhood which used to be predominantly residential,” Plascenzia Snoke said. “Now if you drive over there, almost the majority of houses have been knocked down and these student townhomes have gone up.”

Gentrification v. displacement: What’s the difference? Gentrification is when higher-income residents move into a neighborhood with historically low property values and vulnerable residents. This causes housing costs to rise, thus transforming the character of a neighborhood. Displacement is the direct effect of rising housing costs pushing out residents, in the form of evictions, nonrenewal of leases, poor conditions or demolition of property. Displacement also can be indirectly caused by vacant units no longer being available to people who they previously belonged to. Gentrification may or may not aggravate direct displacement and can happen with no intervention from the local government. But it can be accelerated as a result of actions taken by the local government, whether intentional or not. Source: The University of Texas at Austin, School of Architecture’s Community and Regional Planning program

Protecting Fort Worth’s neighborhoods is not a simple task and requires a large array of tools — some of which the city has begun exploring to preserve its neighborhoods. The city’s Neighborhood Conservation Plan and Housing Affordability Strategy, unveiled in August, lays out some strategies the city wants to use to protect its neighborhoods from the consequences of gentrification.

The plan includes a neighborhood strategy to direct which actions need to be taken to improve local conditions. It also includes strategies such as growing community development corporations, investing in neighborhood improvement programs, specializing the city’s code enforcement approach for each neighborhood’s needs, and tackling vacant properties that are impacting residential areas.

Riccetti believes a more diverse housing stock also could help ease some of the pressure these neighborhoods may experience that have led to gentrification. The city of Fort Worth has begun exploring new zoning to tackle the missing middle housing.

“The problem for gentrification in Fort Worth, regardless of neighborhood, is more people are coming in than we’re building. It is literally we’re not building enough housing in small complexes,” Riccetti said.

For Plascencia Snoke, some of the new affordable housing coming to Rosemont is not attainable to the people already living in the area, especially the Latino community who faces unique barriers when it comes to housing, she said.

“They’re making affordable housing for people that don’t already live here and that’s going to displace the people that are here,” Plascencia Snoke said.

Although gentrification may bring unwanted consequences to some neighborhoods, change has also brought some good to some areas. Bargas recalls all the empty lots in Worth Heights and notes how those are now being filled with homes.

“You can’t stop progress. … I feel good about Worth Heights and how we are as the neighborhood people that live here,” Bargas said. “Nothing lasts forever, but I just hope that people can keep enjoying their homes where they live.”

