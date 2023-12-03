Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Stephanie Morrison became owner of what is now Green Thistle Emporium at 2800 Race St. in May 2023. Her store offers sustainable gifts and home goods as well as handmade items from local artisans. The Green Thistle has a refillery, which is a retail store designed to help you reduce single-use plastic consumption by offering the option to reuse and refill containers again and again with household and personal care products. It also holds monthly workshop classes.

This interview has been edited for clarity, grammar and length.

Sandra Sadek: What were you doing before running the Green Thistle?

Stephanie Morrison: I had an online clothing boutique, and that’s how I met the lady who owned this store. It wasn’t working online for me. It was too hard for me to model the clothes and all that stuff. I thought, ‘I’m just going to come and rent a space and sell my clothes here.’ Well, then I started getting into ‘I really want to do a refillery. What if I bring the refillery here?’



And I really liked the idea of upcycling. And so we would do a little bit of upcycling and then when (the previous owner) left, I decided to really focus on the sustainable side. The fashion industry is very wasteful, and so I had kind of gotten into where I was buying from market. And I just never felt right. I started to feel wrong about it, and I didn’t want to be part of it. That’s when I totally got away from the clothes and started working more (in the sustainable world).

Sadek: How did you get into sustainability?

Morrison: When I was in college, my degree was environmental management. This was a long time ago. But in the ’90s, I earned my master’s degree in environmental management, and I worked in that industry for a few years before I had my kids. Then I stayed home with my kids and I homeschooled my kids. (The store) was my first leap back. It was just like one door opened and then another (and) another and here we are.

Sadek: How would you describe your store in a couple of words?

Morrison: I describe it as small businesses focused on sustainability. And I also like the word artisan because a lot of these people are artists. Local, sustainable, artisanal.

Sadek: Do you think that makes your business unique?

Morrison: The sustainability part is a unique part of it, because there’s not a ton really, but there are sustainable stores that are not focused on local businesses and smaller businesses. So the combination of the two I think is what makes us unique.

Sadek: What has been the biggest thing you’ve learned since running this place?

Morrison: It’s funny because in a way it is like parenting. Lots of people have lots of opinions. And if you’re not confident in what you want and what you want to bring, it’s easy to get swayed. I’m learning that myself.

Sadek: What has been the most fun part of this job?

Morrison: Meeting the people who come in the store. I’m an introvert, so even that’s kind of surprising to me. I love seeing our regulars or hearing about or meeting new artists, like, “Oh, how cool that you do that to the shirts,” or, like, “That’s so beautiful that you take that aluminum can and create it into a bobby pin.” The people that I’ve met along the way and get inspired by, that’s the best part.

Sadek: Do you have any goals for the store in the future?

Morrison: What I would ultimately like is for every part of (the store) to be eco friendly, or handmade, which kind of goes hand-in-hand. And I would like to really grow our class area or workshop area, and have the community come in and be able to create stuff. It’s cool because we’re next door to Vintage Treasures and so she has a ton of stuff like access to vintage fabrics. She does a lot of jewelry, so she has a lot of broken jewelry. (I want to) bring people in and let’s figure out how we can repurpose the jewelry. Let’s make something out of that. And let’s have artists come in and lead their class so that they can share their art and skills with somebody.

I would also love to see the refillery grow. There’s not much awareness about it yet. Some people will get it right away, or they’ve heard of it, or they’re familiar with the concept. But a lot of people are just like “What is this?”

Sadek: Tell me more about the workshops you host.

Morrison: We’re trying to do one once a month called Third Thursday at the Thistle. We have everything — we’ve done embroidery. We’ve done jewelry upcycling, like when you make a picture out of the jewelry… Some of our watercolor artists have led classes. So tons of different ones.

