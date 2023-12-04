Yes.
Texas Christian University undergraduates will face a tuition cost of roughly $61,650 in the 2024-2025 school year before charges for housing, books and fees.
That’s more than double the cost of tuition during the 2010-2011 school year. Students paid $30,000 that year, or about $42,000 in today’s dollars.
In addition to the 7.9% increase from last year, TCU business school students will pay an additional $250 per credit hour. Chancellor Victor Boschini cited growing operational costs and challenging economic conditions as reasons behind the changes.
The board approved an accompanying 7.9% increase in need-based financial aid. Academic merit-based scholarships that do not cover full tuition will remain the same amount as previously offered.
Nearly 80% of students receive some form of financial aid, including loans, grants and work-study, to help with the cost of attending TCU.
This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
