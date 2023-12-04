Derrick Walker grew up in the Historic Southside in the ’80s. The grocery stores, barbershops, restaurants, beauty salons and nightclubs — he remembers all of the businesses from Davis Avenue to Missouri Avenue that no longer existed.

When Walker planned to open Smoke-A-Holics BBQ in 2019, he could have gone anywhere.

Yet, nowhere felt as much like home as the lot at 1417 Evans Ave. in the Historic Southside. Walker, whose home now is in southwest Fort Worth, once lived down the street from the lot, and his parents still live in the neighborhood.

He purchased the lot, knowing the area didn’t attract as much traffic as it once did. But in the last four years, Smoke-A-Holics has doubled the amount of meat it prepares — brisket, ribs, chicken — to 1,000 pounds daily.

Walker had one smoker when he first started. Now, he owns three.

Walker’s business is one of the few along Evans Avenue in the Historic Southside. Some businesses operate in between houses. Business owners fight daily to drum up greater interest in the area, hoping to bolster redevelopment by connecting with the community and providing the best products and services possible.

“Hopefully, when people see that businesses are thriving over here, more people will come in,” he said.

The past

Walker has a sweet memory of the Evans Avenue lot he now owns — he used to eat lots of cookies and cakes there.

In 1998, Ross Haynes and his wife opened Cakes by Delessa.

Popular Smoke-A-Holics BBQ is one of the few businesses on Evans Avenue, Nov. 2, 2023. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Haynes could count the number of businesses that opened in Historic Southside during that time on his fingers. There was a barbershop, a diner and a nail salon. Haynes noticed during weddings and celebrations that the neighborhood had to get desserts from elsewhere. There was no bakery within 5 miles.

He can still list the bestselling items at his mom-and-pop store: cream cheese pound cakes with a sugar glaze, buttercream cakes and wedding cakes because his wife excelled in decorating.

Cakes by Delessa attracted about 100 to 200 customers in its first year, he said. Haynes closed the bakery in 2015, two years after his wife died. He recalled serving about 600 customers monthly in the good years before he shuttered the shop.

“The people in the immediate area, they came into the business. We draw from at least a 5-mile radius, so people actually came into the community to purchase products,” he said.

The area once had a vibrant business community, said Shawn Lassiter, founder and executive director of nonprofit organization BRAVE/R Together, which serves residents in 76104 ZIP code.

Businesses such as Drake’s Cafeteria at the corner of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue and others attracted plenty of customers — not just from the area, but from around the city.

Multiple businesses welcome customers Nov. 2, 2023, on Magnolia Avenue in the revitalized Near Southside. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

As inner cities declined nationwide in the ’70s and ’80s, so, too, did the Historic Southside and the Near Southside, Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa said. But when the Near Southside began to revive about 20 years ago, the Historic Southside did not see the same increase in growth.

A key difference: Interstate 35 separates the two areas. Also, the community organization Near Southside Inc. had a more focused area for revitalization.

The “psychological barrier” created by the highway may have made business leaders outside the neighborhood less than eager to consider locations in Historic Southside, Costa said.

Cakes by Delessa was not the only business to close in the neighborhood, Haynes said. He still remembers the photography studio, a pharmacy called Langley’s and grocery stores such as Piggly Wiggly and Safeway.

“Evans had everything on it that the community needed to survive. You name it, they had it,” he said.

The present

Smoke-A-Holics’ Walker shared one of his ingredients for a stable business: social media.

Walker is not just a pitmaster. He attended culinary school, which gave him knowledge about incorporating colors — greens, reds and yellows — in his dishes, making his social media photos attractive to customers. The bold flavors also help, he said.

A worker at Smoke-A-Holics BBQ prepares an order Nov. 30, 2023, in the Historic Southside of Fort Worth. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

“We can have a slow morning, and I just get on social media and just start posting old videos, old pics,” he said. “Within the next hour, the door is banging — everybody’s in.”

Using the same ingredient, Tweety Angwenyi, co-owner of the coffee shop HustleBlendz, chooses a different recipe. The shop reposts its customers’ photos and videos from coffeehouse visits.

“We know that we’re already in disadvantaged areas when it comes to foot traffic,” Angwenyi said. “There’s not a lot of people just walking to get coffee.”

HustleBlendz, which opened in 2022, didn’t stop at only social media engagement. The owners also hosted events on their patio and partnered with local organizations such as Southside Community Garden.

The result is apparent: The coffeehouse has 500 reviews now, compared with 100 in its first year — all five stars.

Patrice, left, and Tweety Angwenyi pose for a photo with their newborn inside their HustleBlendz coffee shop, May 19 at 1201 Evans Ave, Fort Worth. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

The potential

BRAVE/R Together’s mission is to address deficiencies in the Historic Southside and the 76104 — which has the lowest life expectancy in the state, Lassiter said.

The organizers began looking at how to help the community live better and longer lives. They realized that rebuilding the business district was important to their effort, she said.

“The business community is a significant catalyst to increase the life expectancy of communities, because it provides not just jobs and income but also basic necessities,” she said.

The nonprofit offers a Business Academy to provide support and education to Blacks, Indigenous people and other people of color in growing their businesses, Lassiter said.

“Businesses and the residents — they feed off of one another.” Ross Haynes, assistant to the chair of Economic Development committee at the Historic Southside Neighborhood Association

Tareka Lofton, pastry chef and business owner of Loft22 Cakes, quickly agreed to join the Business Academy when BRAVE/R Together leaders approached her. She has been managing and baking at her business at 106 E. Daggett Ave., in the Near Southside part of the 76104, for seven years.

“I had gone about as far as I could on my own,” Lofton said. “I needed someone to help me get to the next level.”

The work that BRAVE/R does through the academy is key to making businesses like hers sustainable, she said.

“We’ve met with bankers. We’ve learned what we need to do to be certified so we can sell to government agencies, that sort of thing,” she said. “That’s not something I could have done on my own.”

The hope

Walker still hopes for more support from the city, he said. His barbecue brothers in Grand Prairie and Arlington have received growth assistance from their cities.

Businesses like Smoke-A-Holics BBQ are tourist attractions that drive up the area’s economy, he said. People from Finland, Germany and Australia have traveled to the Historic Southside for his food.

“I think that should account for something with the city,” Walker said.

Derrick Walker checks the progress of briskets inside a smoker at his restaurant, Smoke-A-Holics BBQ, on Nov. 30, 2023, in Fort Worth. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

Later this month, former bakery owner Haynes, now an assistant to the chair of Economic Development committee at the Historic Southside Neighborhood Association, will sit down with the business owners in the area.

His immediate concern is that the Historic Southside is in such dire economic straits. He looks forward to conversations about how businesses can connect with the community, and in turn, how the community can more frequently support the businesses in their neighborhood, he said.

“Businesses and the residents — they feed off of one another,” Haynes said.

The Historic Southside is evolving and seeing positives on the horizon, Walker said.

Down the street from Smoke-A-Holics BBQ will be the Evans and Rosedale Urban Village redevelopment.

The National Juneteenth Museum is expected to open at the corner of Evans Avenue and Rosedale Street in 2025. The museum will draw national attention to Fort Worth and, specifically, to the Historic Southside, Costa said.

“It’s an excellent project to stimulate a lot of the economic activities we want Historic Southside to join,” Costa said.

A rendering of the forthcoming National Juneteenth Museum. (Courtesy photo| Bjarke Ingles Group and Atchain)

Walker is excited about a real estate office that will open down the road from his place. Next to him, there’s Stephanie’s Jamaican Kitchen. Around the corner is the Mexican restaurant Rosticeria El Limon.

Nearby, on Rosedale Avenue, Historic Southside favorite MaMa E’s has reopened.

Just about 11 a.m. on a recent Thursday, a dozen customers lined up in Smoke-A-Holics’ lobby, eager to put in their orders for brisket, loaded baked potatoes and equally loaded cornbread.

They eagerly waited for the award-winning barbecue.

They wanted a taste of Walker’s spin on the Lone Star State’s delicacy.

And they came to the Historic Southside.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

