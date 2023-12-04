Three bright red vending machines have arrived at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

Instead of swiping your card to receive a candy bar or a drink, participants will make donations ranging from $5 to $150 to nonprofit organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, provide a way for people to participate in charitable acts during the holiday season. The machines are part of the church’s Light the World global interfaith campaign, promoting acts of service during the entire month of December.

The Giving Machines will be available Dec. 5-7 in Fort Worth. Singer Marie Osmond, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will perform at Sundance Square with an interfaith choir at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. At 7 p.m., Osmond will join Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker to count down the lighting of the 77th Annual Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree.

If you go: What: Texas Giving Machine Dallas-Fort Worth Kickoff Event Time: 6:30 p.m. Date: Dec. 6. Where: Sundance Square

The machines will be available Dec. 9-17 in Grapevine, near 102 S. Main St.

The Giving Machines are a way for church members to act on their faith and collaborate with other faith-based organizations, said Janae Baird, Fort Worth resident and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We’re showing love for our neighbor because of the love that we have for our Savior. So, the Giving Machines really get to expand upon the idea of loving our neighbor,” Baird said.

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of 61 cities worldwide to host the Light the World Giving Machines in 2023, according to the organization’s press release. The Texas Giving Machine is partnering with eight charities in the region and two global charities.

Donations will go toward purchasing clothing, hygiene products, meals, school supplies and other items the organizations need.

Stacy Pacholick is chief program officer and interim executive director for GRACE, a Grapevine-based nonprofit relief agency providing financial assistance to people with limited income.

GRACE has experienced an increased need for services centered around food and clothing since the pandemic, Pacholick said. She hopes partnering with the Giving Machines will help provide their clients with coats, backpacks and funding so they can afford vaccinations.

“The need is great right now,” Pacholick said. “So, especially this time of year, when we’re celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus, for people to be able to help out in this way and come together is very inspiring.”

