Fort Worth business owner Elliot Goldman was flipping through a few gift catalogs one winter night in 2007.

He was thinking of who needed his money most that holiday season. Was it big-name corporations like Macy’s or L.L. Bean or organizations doing good around Tarrant County?

Where you can get the catalog: Link: https://digital.abpg.com/greatest-gift-catalog-2023/page/1

He mocked up a homemade version of what giving easily to local organizations could look like. Sixteen years later, that mock-up has evolved into 2023’s “The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever,” a guide that allows holiday “shoppers” to shop for charity.

Tarrant County’s Academy 4, Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Bank and bigger names like Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County are some organizations that are involved. And, this year, Goldman’s added a new twist to the catalog.

While pondering the legacy of his late father, Goldman had the idea to include a naming rights option to the pages.

“Having the right to name things is really important for some people,” Goldman said.

Now, donors can name community centers, park benches and rooms in honor of a loved one, ranging from a $1,000 donation to $250,000.

“I didn’t exactly know what it was going to be,” Goldman said. “There was nothing like this in the country. … No one had seen it before.”

And so the season of giving took on a new dimension, Goldman said, transporting some of the shine away from the Christmas tree and into the accounts of nonprofit organizations.

“We wanted to make giving tangible, personal and lasting,” Goldman said. “What better way than to allow our donors to leave a mark on the community?”

This year’s edition of the catalog spans more than 50 pages and lists 24 organizations that people can support.

And, it’s not just about writing a check, Goldman said.

Christine Jones, the catalog’s executive director, emphasized that its purpose is to foster understanding about where donations go and to help donors visualize the direct impact of their contributions on the lives of recipients. Jones also highlighted the role of the catalog in helping elevate the profiles and missions of nonprofits.

“They each have a story to tell,” Jones said. “They focus on day-to-day operations. They don’t have time to tell those stories. … We get to tell those for them.”

One featured organization, Don’t Forget to Feed Me, provides pet food to owners facing financial hardships. Maria Koegl, the director of North Texas’ only pet food bank, said the exposure is one of the catalog’s greatest gifts.

“With nonprofits, you’re hitting the same people over and over again [for donations], if you don’t identify new people,” Koegl said. “This helps with that, and that’s substantial.”

Don’t Forget to Feed Me spends $25 to feed a pet for a month and $250 to deliver pet food to area pantries for distribution.

As is the case for many of the organizations involved, an anonymous donor provided funds to match each donation. So, someone’s $25 donation would feed two pets for a month.

Academy 4, which connects fourth graders with mentors to foster leadership skills, is more than thankful for the awareness from the catalog, said executive director John Shearer.

“We don’t have that name recognition that some may have,” Shearer said. “Everybody knows Meals on Wheels. Donors see us alongside them and they’ll see the great work we’re doing.”

For Academy 4, a $150 donation sponsors a fourth grader and their mentor for a school year, and a $350 donation gives classroom supplies to students.

Academy 4 plans to serve close to 8,000 Tarrant County students in 2024, Shearer said.

“It’s exposure we can’t produce on our own,” Shearer said. “For people to see tangibly where that intangible work goes, it really helps.”



Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.