’Tis the season for joy, laughter and the open road. As the festive spirit fills the air, there’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than embarking on a road trip with your loved ones.

Whether you’re heading to grandma’s house or exploring one of Tarrant County’s holiday light displays or outdoor activities, make your journey as delightful as the destination with these delicious — and easy-to-pack — holiday-themed treats.

From savory snacks to sweet treats, these festive bites will add a dash of merriment to every mile. Below are some seasonal events to get you in the holiday spirit, followed by foods you can prepare and pack along with you to these Tarrant County celebrations or on road trip adventures.

ARLINGTON

Texas Christkindl Market — One of the largest German-inspired holiday markets in the Southwest. Free (some activities may have a charge), Nov. 24-Dec. 23 at 1650 E Randol Mill Road, Arlington.

Holiday Lights Parade — Nighttime parade through downtown Arlington followed by tree lighting. Free. 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the downtown/university district in Arlington. Click here for map.

BEDFORD

Holiday Outdoor Movie: The Grinch (2018) — Watch the live-action version of the Dr. Seuss classic while enjoying complimentary popcorn. Free. 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Old Bedford School, 2400 School Lane, Bedford

FORT WORTH

Rooftop Cinema Club — Classic movies, including several holiday favorites, screened outdoors with downtown views. Tickets: $19.50-$26.50. Through Dec. 31. Rooftop Cinema Club, 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth

Gift of Lights — Drive-thru holiday light display with simulcast music. Tickets: $35-$60 per vehicle based on size. Nov. 23-Jan. 7. Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Lights — Drive-thru holiday light park with a forest walking path and carnival rides. Tickets: $50-$319. Nov. 23-Dec. 31. Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie

GRAPEVINE

Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Show — Visually spectacular holiday-themed show with 200 drones to rival any fireworks display. Free. Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 8-8:10 p.m. Grapevine City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Grapevine

Packable snacks, holiday edition!

Cranberry Bliss Bars

Start your road trip on a sweet note with decadent cranberry bliss bars. A combination of tart dried cranberries in sweet white chocolate with a hint of orange zest creates a festive flavor explosion. Pick them up at Starbuck’s or find your own favorite recipe online. Cut into bite-sized squares for easy snacking during those scenic pit stops.

Savory Herb Popcorn

Popcorn is the quintessential road trip snack, but why not elevate it with a festive twist? Toss freshly popped corn with a blend of dried herbs, garlic powder and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. The savory treat will keep your taste buds entertained while you enjoy the changing landscape outside your car window.

Savory S’mores

Thin slices of prosciutto, cubes of charred and melted brie, honey and a few other ingredients cleverly give the appearance of the classic chocolate, graham cracker treats. Make these elevated cracker sandwiches for parties or car trips. Find the Savory S’mores recipe online at the popular Spoon Fork Bacon blog.

Holiday Hummus Dip

Pack a container of homemade hummus and pair it with an array of colorful veggies or pita chips. Add a festive touch by swirling in a dollop of roasted red pepper puree or topping it with pomegranate seeds. This healthy and flavorful dip will keep everyone satisfied without feeling weighed down.

Gingerbread Energy Bites

For a boost of energy during long stretches on the road, whip up some gingerbread-flavored energy bites from Jessica in the Kitchen. Packed with oats, nuts and warming spices, these bite-sized treats will provide a quick pick-me-up while channeling the cozy flavors of the season.

Peppermint Mocha Thermos Treat

Brew a strong batch of peppermint mocha coffee — mix hot coffee or espresso with steamed milk, crushed peppermints and chocolate shavings to taste — before hitting the road. Fill a thermos with the aromatic concoction, and don’t forget to pack whipped cream and candy canes for delightful garnish. Sip on this festive beverage as you cruise down the highway, staying warm and toasty with each delicious sip.

Festive Fruit Skewers

Balance out your holiday treats with a refreshing and colorful option. Create festive fruit skewers using a mix of strawberries, kiwi slices and green grapes. The combination of red and green will look cheerful and also provide a healthy and hydrating snack.

Fill those empty jars

For a convenient and mess-free snacking option, assemble festive layered jars with a mix of nuts, dried fruits and pretzels. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg for that holiday spice. These jars not only make for a visually appealing snack but also serve as a thoughtful and creative gift for fellow travelers or hosts at your destination.

Parmesan Puffs

Straight from this food blogger’s grandma’s recipe box, try these buttery, flaky parmesan puffs, the perfect snack to pack for awe-inspiring light displays. Find the Love & Olive Oil recipe from Lindsay Landis here.

This holiday season, let the joy of the journey be as memorable as the destination itself. With these festive road trip recipes, your car will be filled with the delicious aromas of the season, and your fellow travelers will be grateful for the thoughtful, homemade treats. So, buckle up, turn up the holiday tunes, and embark on a road trip adventure filled with laughter, good company, and a taste of the festive spirit.

Safe travels and happy holidays.

