If you go… What: The Fort Worth ISD school board’s regular meeting When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Where: Fort Worth ISD District Service Center, 7060 Camp Bowie Blvd.

The school board is expected to consider a resolution Dec. 12 for the district not to hire chaplains or any other volunteers to replace district employees. Chaplains can volunteer so long as they meet the same district requirements as other volunteers and are not replacing staff hired to provide mental health and counseling services.

“Fort Worth ISD remains committed to welcoming chaplains to serve as volunteers in the District,” communication coordinator Cesar Padilla said in an email to the Fort Worth Report. “The board has added this item to the Dec. 12 agenda as part of their required Board business to comply with Legislation.”

Senate Bill 763 requires school boards to vote, on or before March 1, 2024, whether they will adopt a policy allowing chaplains to serve as volunteers in schools to provide behavioral or mental health support alongside school counselors and social workers. The bill went into effect Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law.

Parents and experts previously told the Fort Worth Report they were confused by the bill’s “vague” language.

“The district employs counselors at each campus to provide these services for students,” board documents state.

School districts or open-enrollment charter schools may employ or accept chaplains as volunteers to provide support, services and programs for students as assigned by the board of trustees, according to the Texas Education Code.

In November, Northwest ISD board of trustees unanimously approved chaplains to serve as volunteers pursuant to existing policy following SB 763. However, the vote did not relate to counseling or spiritual services.

