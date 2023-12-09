Tarrant County school district leaders earn more than the median superintendent salary in Texas, according to two statewide school board groups.

The Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators recently released findings from their annual superintendent salary survey. The median salary for a Texas superintendent in the 2023-24 school year is $150,000, a 0.7% increase from last year.

The survey happens each fall so school districts can see statewide compensation trends. This year’s survey saw 736 districts — or 72% of all districts in the state — participate.

“In today’s competitive labor market, it’s important that school board members have the latest compensation data so they can develop a compelling pay and benefits package that will help them recruit or retain the best superintendent for their district,” said Amy Campbell, director of HR Services for the Texas Association of School Boards.

The survey examined salaries based on enrollment. Districts with more than 50,000 students had a median superintendent salary of $349,600.

Only two superintendents in Tarrant County earned more than that during the 2022-23 school year, the most recent year of salaries available from the Texas Education Agency: Arlington ISD’s Marcelo Cavazos and Crowley ISD’s Michael McFarland. Arlington ISD has 56,167 students, while Crowley ISD has 16,729.

Since Cavazos’ retirement in August, Steven Wurtz has led Arlington ISD as interim superintendent. The Arlington ISD school board is expected to name a lone finalist for superintendent in mid-December.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angélica Ramsey leads the largest district in Tarrant County, but her salary of $337,414 puts her $12,186 shy of the big school system median pay. Fort Worth ISD has around 70,675 students.

The survey also found that superintendents stay about three years in their district.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report.

