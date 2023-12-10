North Texas has become golf central with the PGA of America’s headquarters and accompanying golf course in Frisco. There also have been announcements of new golf courses in Collin County. Now, the Fort Worth area is getting in on the action.

Escalante Golf is a Fort Worth-based golf club operator that owns 22 golf clubs around the country. But it has not built a club locally. That will change in 2025 when the company opens the $100 million Kelly Ranch Golf Club, located 20 minutes southwest of downtown Fort Worth at U.S. Highway 377 and Kelly Road in Aledo. The area has long been eyed as a potential site for a golf course.

“Our vision for Kelly Ranch Golf Club is to redefine the golf market in North Texas and create a course that exudes excellence, thoughtful design, and unparalleled scenery,” said David McDonald, partner and president of Escalante Golf, in a statement. “There will be no other private golf club in the DFW region that can match the challenge and natural beauty of Kelly Ranch. It is truly in a league of its own, and will not only be the crown jewel in our property portfolio, but the crown jewel of Texas golf.”

Designed by golf course architect Tripp Davis, president of Norman, Oklahoma-based Tripp Davis and Associates, Kelly Ranch Golf Club will have 18-holes totaling 7,600 yards staggered throughout 240 acres of rolling hills with 200-foot elevation changes. The private golf course will be part of the 2,400-acre Kelly Ranch community, which is expected to include 2,500 new homes along with some commercial development.

“Working closely with the team at Escalante Golf, our approach is to design a golf course that can be set up to strategically challenge the best players, while allowing room for the average to higher handicap players to have fun,” Davis said.

Plans for the Kelly Ranch Golf Club include a 26-acre golf practice facility, a 400-yard driving range, a short game area with practice bunkers along with chipping and putting greens. There will also be a short course. The club will feature a clubhouse with a golf shop, a restaurant, bar and an outdoor terrace. Escalante Golf will build an athletics and wellness club with fitness equipment, aquatics and court sports.

Marshall Kerns, national director of marketing at Escalante Golf, noted that Parker County is one of the top five fastest growing counties in the state and that fact was one reason they were interested in the area.

Additionally, he said “there has not been a new private golf club in Fort Worth in 20+ years — it’s apparent that this market and timing are attractive for the project.”

Escalante Golf was founded in 1991. Its properties include The International in Massachusetts, Golf Club of Houston, Sonoma Golf Club in California, Kingsley Club in Michigan, Kingsmill Resort in Virginia, Pursell Farms in Alabama, The Golf Club at Dove Mountain in Arizona and more.

The company says it takes a “boutique approach” with its properties.

Kelly Ranch Golf Club will be located in the heart of the 2,400-acre master-planned community known as Kelly Ranch, currently being developed by Ryan Voorhees of Kelly Ranch Estates LLC. With 1.5 miles of frontage along U.S. Highway 377, the development plan includes:

A new elementary school, zoned within the acclaimed Aledo Independent School District

2,500 new custom homes priced from the mid $700,000s to $10 million-plus, which will be built as part of three gated residential communities — Rio Vista, La Dorada and Kelly Ranch

The Shops at Kelly Ranch, a planned 65-acre high-end shopping and dining destination

A 50-acre commercial development housing class-A office space and medical and health care facilities

Blackstone adds North Texas warehouses

Blackstone has strengthened its portfolio of Class A warehouses in North Texas through a transaction secured by its longstanding relationship with Stockbridge, a real estate investment group. The warehouses represent 1.4 million square feet in submarkets like the Greater Southwest/Amon Carter, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Mesquite.

“The warehouse sector in particular is benefiting from the onshoring of manufacturing,” said Nadeem Meghji, head of real estate Americas for Blackstone. “Since we’re big believers in North Texas due to its highly competitive business climate and strong demographic growth, our purchase of this high-quality, last-mile portfolio illustrates our continued conviction of the market.”

The growing portfolio will be managed by Link Logistics, an industrial property owner and operator recently formed by Blackstone.

Including this transaction, Blackstone has acquired about 3 million square feet of warehouses in North Texas over the past six months, valued around $360 million.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been strong in the industrial and warehouse space. A recent report by Transwestern said the area has seen more than 35% of inventory growth since 2010.

Warehouse lease in Saginaw

Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has signed ADG Concepts LLC to 12,500-square-feet of ready-to-occupy space in Blue Mound Industrial Park in the Meacham Field/Fossil Creek submarket of Tarrant County.

The locally based company, which specializes in compressed air solutions, has relocated to 924 and 928 Blue Mound Road in Saginaw. To secure the expansion space, ADG Concepts has signed a long-term lease for adjacent suites in a 45,000-square-foot office/warehouse, owned by Blue Ridge Industrial of Dallas.

Niko Padilla of the Mercer Co. represented the tenant, who relocated from nearby Haltom City.

Trailhead at Chisholm Trail tops out

MW Builders has topped out on Trailhead at Chisholm Trail, a 284-unit, seven-building luxury multifamily community located in the 625-acre master-planned community of Chisholm Trail Ranch. The Trailhead at Chisholm Trail spans 13.5 acres at the intersection of McPherson and Brewer Boulevard. The project is a joint venture between Titan Development and Aberg Property Company. Trailhead at Chisholm Trail is planned for a phased completion, starting in the first quarter of 2024.

The project is designed by HEDK Architects.

First Watch coming to Waterside

Trademark Property Company has announced that daytime dining concept First Watch, will join the lineup at Waterside, a 63-acre mixed-use community along Fort Worth’s Trinity River Trail. First Watch will be located near REI. First Watch, which has more than 20 restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, expects to open at Waterside in early 2024.

McDonald’s new concept coming to North Texas

McDonald’s new concept will come to North Texas in the coming months. (Courtesy photo | McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has started testing a new small-format concept called CosMc’s, an idea the company says is a “beverage-led concept.” As part of a limited test, the first CosMc’s location opens in Bolingbrook, Illinois, this month, but plans are for some other locations, including Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, to open in the coming months.

As the company says, the menu seems focused on beverages such as frappes, different flavors of lemonade, slushes and lattes. But the initial menu also has an assortment of traditional McDonald’s fare, such as the McMuffin, but also pretzel bites, cookies and ice cream.

The company says that by the end of 2024, they plan to open about 10 CosMc’s pilot locations.

In December 2022, the company opened a highly-automated McDonald’s location in Fort Worth as part of a test. It has since opened several other locations around the country similar to the concept tested in Fort Worth.

Do you have something for the Bob on Business column? Email Bob Francis at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.