U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is seeking a second term in Texas’ 30th Congressional District.

The district is predominantly in Dallas with a slight portion in Tarrant County.

Crockett was first elected to Congress in 2022 after serving in the Texas Legislature. She currently sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Agriculture.

One challenger has also filed on the Democratic side, Jarred Davis, who works in human resources according to his filing on the secretary of state’s website. He has no campaign information available.

Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.