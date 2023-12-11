U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, is running for her third term in Congress.

Van Duyne, 53, has represented Texas’ 24th Congressional District since 2021. The district includes portions of 23 cities in northern Dallas and Tarrant Counties, including Fort Worth, Keller and Grapevine.

Van Duyne highlights an emphasis on issues including border security, championing parental choice in education, uplifting small business and first-time homebuyers and opposing the Affordable Care Act, according to her website.

“We live in a very fragile time for our nation, our families, and the future of the American Dream,” Van Duyne said in a statement. “Socialism is on the rise, our border crisis has never been worse, and we face constant threats from hostile nations willing to use cyber-attacks, nuclear weapons, and terrorist jihad.”

Since her appointment, Van Duyne has served on Transportation and Infrastructure, Small Business, Modernization of Congress and Ways and Means committees.

Van Duyne won reelection in 2022 with 59.7% of the vote. That was before redistricting occurred across the district in early 2023. Now, the district’s map stretches farther west into Keller and North Richland Hills and Irving is far less included.

Previously, Van Duyne served as the city of Irving’s mayor from 2011 to 2017, and was an official in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2019.

The primary election is March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.



