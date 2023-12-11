Mimi Coffey has filed to run in the Democratic primary for District 99. She ran against the current incumbent, state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, in the last election. Geren received 62% of the vote to Coffey’s 38% in that election.

Coffey, an attorney, is owner of The Coffey Firm, a Fort Worth law firm. She received her law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Coffey is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. As of Dec. 11, incumbent Geren will face Jack Reynolds in the Republican primary.



The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ended at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the General Election is Nov. 5.

Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

