Republican David Lowe is running to unseat incumbent Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, to represent House District 91.



Klick first won the seat in the 2012 election.



The Report was unable to interview Lowe before publication, but the veteran and conservative activist shared his priorities on his campaign website, including eliminating property taxes and corporate welfare, election integrity and abolishing abortion.



“You should never be forced to rent your property from the government. The complete elimination of property taxes might sound like a far-fetched idea, but it’s a simple concept with many different, well-researched plans that have been proposed,” it reads.



“In a nutshell, Texas would pay down property taxes with excess state revenue ($33 billion in 2022) and transition to a completely voluntary taxing system. Proposals range from six to 10 years for full implementation.”



District 91 covers Watauga, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills, Haltom City and parts of Fort Worth.



As of this writing, Klick is the sole other candidate running for this seat.



Lowe and Klick faced off in the Republican primary in 2022. Klick won with a little over 54% of the vote.

The filing period ended Dec. 11.



Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

