Democrat Francine Ly will run against Democrat Sam Eppler for the chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, in Texas’ 24th Congressional District.

Ly, who ran for state Senate District 12 in 2022, filed for the seat Dec. 9 and was the second Democrat to announce a campaign, after challenger Eppler filed Dec. 5.

“Growing up, I learned the value of hard work, and I know what it means to fight for what is right. As a mother, I am committed to leaving a better world for my children and future generations,” Ly said in a statement. “That is why I am running for Congress — to make sure that every person … has a voice and that our values are represented in Washington.”

Ly is a court coordinator for the 134th Judicial District Court.

In 2022, Tan Parker beat Ly with 61.4% of the vote to Ly’s 38.6% in the race for state Senate District 12.

Although Eppler has announced his campaign against Ly for the Democratic seat, no other Republican has announced intentions to run against Van Duyne.

The 24th Congressional District covers portions of 23 cities in northern Dallas and Tarrant Counties, including Fort Worth, Keller and Grapevine. In 2020, President Donald Trump won the district by 12 percentage points.

U.S. House members earn an annual salary of $174,000 and serve two-year terms. The primary election is March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.



Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.