Small-business owner Laura Leeman, a Democrat, announced she is running to be commissioner for Tarrant County Precinct 3.

Precinct 3 includes far northeast Tarrant County and encompasses Hurst, Colleyville, Keller, Southlake and Grapevine.

Longtime Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes, a Republican, announced in April he would not run for reelection.

“If elected, I’ll work tirelessly toward fiscally responsible solutions that will deliver infrastructure growth, support public health efforts, and create opportunities for affordable housing and childcare,” Leeman said in a statement.

Leeman is the only Democrat who has filed to run in Precinct 3. One Republican, former state legislator Matt Krause has filed to run in Precinct 3.

On her campaign website, Leeman said she promises to provide oversight to the Tarrant County Jail.

“I believe the judge and commissioners should work together while prioritizing the issues our Tarrant County stakeholders have asked for, rather than follow a one-sided agenda,” Leeman said in a statement.

The filing period for elections ended Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Leeman has worked as an English teacher in Japan, for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and as a process improvement specialist for the Washington Surveying & Rating Bureau. After moving to Colleyville, Leeman got involved with several disability-focused organizations, including The Miracle League, Special Olympics and Protect Texas Fragile Kids.

Commissioners earn $207,952 annually

