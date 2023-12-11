Patrick Moses is running to be Tarrant County’s next sheriff.

Moses, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Waybourn. On his campaign website, he cites public safety, professional management of the county’s jails and embracing community input as key parts of his platform. Moses will work to create a civilian review commission responsible for investigating excessive force incidents, including jail deaths, he said.

“I view the 59 in-custody deaths at the Tarrant County Jail since 2018 as 59 individual reasons to run for office,” he wrote in a campaign announcement.

In his first 100 days in office, he will conduct a thorough review of every practice and policy used by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

Moses, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, previously worked as a federal law enforcement officer for several decades through the Federal Protective Service. He is a member of the Mansfield Planning & Zoning Commission.

He previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House District 6 in 2021.

Moses and Waybourn are the only two candidates to file for Tarrant County Sheriff, who makes $217,952 annually.

Primaries are March 5, and the general election is Nov. 5.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.