Democrat Scott Bryan White is running for state House District 98.

He will run against Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Keller, who has held the seat since 2012 and is currently serving his sixth term. Texas House District 98 comprises Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake, Keller, Westlake and Euless.

White currently works as an IT consultant, according to his filing with the Texas Secretary of State. The Fort Worth Report was not able to find contact information, website or social media accounts associated with White.

The filing period closed at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

