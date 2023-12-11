Republican Shellie Gardner wants to be U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s successor.

Gardner, a business owner and electrical engineer, will face three candidates in the March 5 Republican primary that will decide the GOP nomination for Texas’ 12th Congressional District.

The seat is open after Granger, a Fort Worth Republican, decided to retire from Congress after nearly three decades.

Gardner wants to be a problem solver in Congress, she said on her website.

“We cannot let today’s problems become chaos for my children or yours. We are at the edge of a cliff, and it’s time to build a bridge to the next great age in American history,” Gardner said. “Together we can ensure that our children have the opportunity for success, we have greater personal freedom and a more efficient and effective government.”

Gardner faces state Rep. Craig Goldman, banker John O’Shea and retiree Anne Henley in the primary.

The winner will face either Trey Hunt or Sebastian Gehrig as the Democratic nominee.

The 12th Congressional District covers western Tarrant County and much of Parker County. In 2020, President Donald Trump won the district by 18 percentage points.

U.S. House members earn an annual salary of $174,000 and serve two-year terms.

