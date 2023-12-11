Brad and Glenda Hart are the owners of Forest Park Pharmacy, which aims to increase price transparency and offer an alternative to corporate pharmacies.

The Harts said they started a local pharmacy because they were frustrated by corporate pharma’s disregard for the health and budgets of patients. Their business — funded with a mix of savings and a Small Business Administration loan — focuses on creating an alternative approach to the traditional model, one where patients can look up prices and find savings on medication. Brad Hart writes about starting the business.



Glenda and I were tired of the way corporate pharmacies treated patients and employees. Patients are herded in, receive little to no care from the pharmacist and have no clue if they are paying a reasonable amount or if their insurance is using them to stuff their profits. We knew that if we worked hard enough and saved enough, we could take a chance and try to build a better alternative.

We simply charge the cost of the medication plus $10 with no insurance or membership required. This simple pricing method unlocks incredible savings for patients while continuing to allow us to offer the personalized care they need from their pharmacist. We have a price-checker tool on our website that allows anyone to see what their savings will be. Even if you don’t use us as your pharmacy, this can help you to find out whether your insurance is saving you money, or costing you money.

Every day we get new patients who are completely shocked and confused by the savings we are able to provide. It is so gratifying to explain to them the simple, straight forward way we make pharmacy better. Many people are afraid that if they don’t use their insurance at the pharmacy they will have surprise costs, but it’s actually the opposite.

We have gained such an appreciation for all the small-business owners in Fort Worth since opening. The amount of passion and sacrifice necessary to run a small business is incredible. These people are the engine of our society and I appreciate all that they do.

