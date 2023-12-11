Two Fort Worth neighborhoods — Seminary and Worth Heights — are being added to the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Program, thanks to an increase in the program’s funding.

Neighborhoods are chosen for the program based on financial hardship, opportunities and current conditions in the area. In addition to the budget increase, city staff developed a first-of-its-kind scorecard to identify where and how money is invested in each selected neighborhood.

The city’s neighborhood services department considers the program one of its most important projects. So, how well has the program done so far?

“For the most part, there’s been very positive change in all those neighborhoods. There’s a couple of exceptions in the categories, but I think that will change,” said Victor Turner, Fort Worth’s director of neighborhood services.

Over the years, the total number of dollars committed to each neighborhood has increased. Stop Six, the first community selected for the program, received an influx of $2.6 million, while the latest neighborhood, Historic Marine, will have $3.9 million to invest.

The Neighborhood Improvement Program was launched in 2017 using funds set aside by the City Council. The goal is to improve that area’s vitality through capital improvements, better public safety and more affordable housing.

Improvements include sidewalks, streetlights and pavement work as well as updates to local parks and cleanup work. Police cameras and public art have been installed in some areas.

“If you look at the map, you see that we could go all over the city, but we’re really making sure that we’re capitalizing on any investment that is going, or has recently gone, in that neighborhood, and I think that’s a really good use of these funds,” said council member Elizabeth Beck, who represents downtown and parts of west Fort Worth.

Data for Historic Marine, the latest neighborhood added in 2023, is not yet available. However, the city has installed new lighting at Marine Park, added trash cans around the area and improved security lighting. Park improvements are expected in 2024, and community meetings will be held to gather input. There are also ongoing traffic safety studies planned in the near future.

Council member Jeanette Martinez, whose district includes both Seminary and Worth Heights, thanked the department for bringing the program to an area that needs these improvements.

In the past, the city would add one new neighborhood to the program annually. But the doubling of the program’s budget for 2024 — a total of $8 million — allowed the department to work on two neighborhoods in the upcoming year.

Having a scorecard was a suggestion from the approved Neighborhood Conservation Plan.

“This is the fruits of (staff) labor and all of our labor,” council member Jared Williams, who chairs the Neighborhood Quality and Revitalization Committee, said. “It’s really cool to see the work in action.”

