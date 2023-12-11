The Rev. Kraig Lowell Pullam had only one explanation for how Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church became a pivotal part of life for generations of Fort Worth congregants for the past 120 years.

“We’re still here. Not because we’ve been so perfect. Not because we did everything right. It’s just God’s providence,” Pullam said.

Pullam’s words from the pulpit brought a roar of applause on Dec. 10. Congregants, clergy and city officials all gathered inside Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s sanctuary for a special Sunday service commemorating the church’s 120th anniversary, serving as a pillar in the Northside neighborhood.

Red poinsettias and gold balloons decorated the front of the sanctuary, a nod to the church’s theme colors. Churchgoers also made sure to dress for the occasion, wearing red ties, red handkerchiefs and red dresses with gold accents.

Before the church had its red carpet, wooden pews and air-conditioned building located at 2823 N. Houston St., people of faith would gather in a backyard to study the Bible.

Through the years

In 1902, the church’s founder, Cenie Campbell Stovall, organized Sunday school classes and hosted them in the backyard of its co-founders, John and Laura Kennedy. One year later,with the aid of the Rev. John Heron of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, the trio came up with the church’s first name: Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The Rev. J.D. Brown became the full-time pastor in the fall of 1903, and the church was renamed to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. As people continued to gather in the Kennedys’ backyard at the corner of 24th Street and Ross Avenue for service, the church’s numbers started to grow.

In response, a small group of women from the church started a 1904 fundraiser that would give the church enough money to purchase two lots of land and a tent where people could worship. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s first building was constructed later that year at 811 Cliff St. for about $250 at the time, according to the church’s website.

The church continued to see growth in membership for nearly the next six decades. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church moved to its current location at 2823 N. Houston St. when its building was completed in 1963.

In addition to worship, the church has also become a place to host Cub Scout meetings, tutoring sessions and other ministerial efforts connecting members of the church and its neighborhood.

During the service, Fort Worth District 2 City Council member Carlos Flores presented the church with a proclamation in celebration of the church’s milestone.

Roderick Miles, executive administrator of programs and outreach for Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1, attended service in place of Commissioner Roy C. Brooks to present a resolution recognizing Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s 120th anniversary.

Shirley Knox Benton was first introduced to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in 1949 through her older sister, who was a member. Benton spent her childhood summers away from her hometown of Longview to visit her sister in Fort Worth and attend church.

Benton moved to Fort Worth in 1965 and has been living out her faith at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for the past 58 years and currently serves as the church’s historian.

Her family roots continue through her son, Reginald J. Knox, who serves as the chair of deacons for the church.

“We carry on a legacy for our church, because all I’ve ever known from a little girl that has been church,” Benton said.

Bishop John R. Bryant, a retired clergyman in the African Methodist Episcopal Church of Baltimore, came to Fort Worth as a guest speaker for the church’s Dec. 10 service.

Toward the end of the service, Bryant took to the pulpit to remind congregants of the church’s humble beginnings and heritage in Northside.

“This Shiloh is someplace special,” Bryant said. “The whole story is not that you were founded in 1903. You were founded in 1902, when your sisters without any ordination, without any papers, without any degrees, without any title started praying and teaching the glory of God — and this church was founded on that.”

