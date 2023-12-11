Democrat Rayna Glasser wants to represent Tarrant County on the State Board of Education.

Glasser, a math teacher at Fort Worth ISD’s Dunbar High School, filed for her spot on the primary ballot on Dec. 11, according to the Texas Democratic Party. The primary is March 5.

Glasser is seeking to represent District 11, which covers most of Tarrant County, parts of Johnson and Dallas counties and all of Parker, Hood and Somervell counties.

As of 7 p.m. Dec. 11, the Texas Secretary of State’s website did not list Glasser’s filing.

Fort Worth Republican Pat Hardy currently holds the seat. She is seeking her seventh term. However, Weatherford Republican Brandon Hall is seeking to end Hardy’s time on the State Board of Education.

Hardy was last reelected in 2022.

Typically, State Board of Education members serve four-year terms — except in the election after redistricting. Board members draw for either a two-year or four-year term after their districts are redrawn to stagger when seats are up for election.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will serve a four-year term.

The 15 State Board of Education members receive no salary but are reimbursed for expenses incurred for attending regular and special meetings in Austin.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report.

