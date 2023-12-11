Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, has filed for reelection to the Texas House of Representatives.

“We must end the border crisis, increase support for new mothers, and make our schools stronger and safer,” Geren said in post on Twitter in August. “That’s why today I humbly ask for your support as I announce my campaign for reelection to the Texas House.”

Geren assumed office in 2001. His current term ends on Jan. 14, 2025. He ranks ninth in seniority in the House.

In the last legislative session, Geren was on the Calendars Committee, the General Investigating Committee, the House State Affairs Committee and the Grid Reliability Legislative Oversight Committee.

As a member of the House General Investigating Committee, Geren helped bring the historic impeachment articles against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton before the House. Paxton was acquitted by the Texas Senate on all 16 articles of impeachment.

Geren is president of Railhead Smokehouse, as well as the LGS Godley Ranch.

As of Dec. 11, Geren will face Jack Reynolds in the Republican primary. Mimi Coffey has filed to run in the Democratic primary for District 99.

The filing period for elections started Nov. 11 and ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Primaries are March 5 and the General Election is Nov. 5.

Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.

