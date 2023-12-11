Fort Worth Republican Pat Hardy is seeking her seventh term on the State Board of Education.

Hardy, a lifelong educator, filed for reelection on Dec. 7. She will face Weatherford Republican Brandon Hall in the March 5 primary.

Both are vying for the District 11 seat, which covers most of Tarrant County, parts of Johnson and Dallas counties and all of Parker, Hood and Somervell counties.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I made my decision to continue fighting for parental rights and file for reelection,” Hardy said in a news release. “Texans need strong, conservative leadership, and I am excited about the prospect to continue serving the wonderful students, parents, and educators of District 11.”

Hardy described herself as respecting taxpayers, championing parental rights. Protecting students and supporting the teaching of accurate history curricula.

In a news release, Hardy’s campaign touted several notable Tarrant County officials who threw their support behind the incumbent’s reelection bid, including Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, former Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson and former U.S. Rep. Pete Geren.

Hardy was last reelected in 2022.

Typically, State Board of Education members serve four-year terms — except in the election after redistricting. Board members draw for either a two-year or four-year term after their districts are redrawn to stagger when seats are up for election.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will serve a four-year term.

The 15 State Board of Education members receive no salary, but are reimbursed for expenses incurred for attending regular and special meetings in Austin.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.