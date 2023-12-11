Tarrant County voters will have a crowded ballot in the 2024 primaries.

Alongside a high-profile presidential race, the ballot will be filled with more than 25 local, state and federal races with direct ties to Tarrant County. Of the 64 candidates who have filed to be on the ballot, there are 15 contested races.

The party-specific primary election in March precedes the general election in November. Winning candidates from each party will face off in the general election.

Retirements of several longtime Democrat and Republican incumbents set the stage for competitive races for the county commissioners court, Texas legislature and Congress.

Among the most prominent contests will be the one for the seat of longtime Congresswoman Kay Granger, U.S. House District 12. Granger announced in October she would not run for reelection. Six people announced they would vie for the seat in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Granger was among the most senior members of Texas’ congressional delegation.

Primaries are coming up. Here are some key dates Dec. 11: Filing deadline for primary candidates

Feb. 5: Deadline to register to vote

Feb. 20: First day of early voting

March 1: Last day of early voting

March 5: Election Day

The Democratic primary for Precinct 1, which stretches from far southwest Tarrant County to the northeast, also boasts a crowded field. Three Democrats with prior political experience are running for the seat.

Another highly contested race will likely unfold in southwest Tarrant County. The seat is currently without an incumbent after Craig Goldman filed a bid to replace Granger in the U.S. House District 12.

The Fort Worth Report has compiled a list of candidates running for some of Tarrant County’s most consequential races.

Tarrant County Sheriff

Precinct 1 Commissioner

Precinct 3 Commissioner

Tax-assessor collector

U.S. House District 6

U.S. House District 12

U.S. House District 24

U.S. House District 25

U.S. House District 26

Scott Armey (R)

Brandon Gill (R)

John Huffman (R)

Luisa Del Rosal (R)

Joel A Krause (R)

Doug Robison (R)

Ernest Lineberger III (D)

U.S. House District 30

Jasmine Crockett (D, incumbent)

Jarred Davis (D)

U.S. House District 33

State Board of Education District 11

Texas Senate District 10

Texas Senate District 12

Texas House District 90

Texas House District 92

Texas House District 101

Texas House District 95

Texas House District 91

Texas House District 93

Texas House District 94

Texas House District 96

Texas House District 97

Texas House District 98

Texas House District 99

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

