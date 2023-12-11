Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, is running for another term as state House representative for District 91.



The former Tarrant County Republican Party chair first won the seat in the 2012 election.



Rep. Klick did not respond to the Report’s request before publication, but touted the following accomplishments on her campaign website.



“Rep. Klick had an important role in major conservative legislation passed in recent legislative sessions including banning partial birth abortions, co-authoring the landmark pro-life Heartbeat Bill, authoring a bill to ban mail order chemical abortions, and helping lead the effort to protect young girls by ensuring only they can participate in girls’ sports,” it reads.



“Her record includes votes to ban a state income tax, expand Second Amendment freedoms with constitutional carry, pass record border security funding, protect religious liberty, and much more.”



District 91 covers Watauga, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills, Haltom City and parts of Fort Worth.



As of this writing, Republican David Lowe is the sole other candidate running for this seat. Lowe and Klick faced off in the Republican primary in 2022. Klick won with a little over 54% of the vote.

Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.



Representatives in the Texas House earn $7,200 a year.



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

