Incumbent Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, is running uncontested in the Republican race for state District 12.



He first won the seat with more than 60% of the vote in the 2022 election. State senators typically serve four year terms, but draw for either a two-or-four-year term after redistricting to help stagger when seats are up for reelection.



Before that, the businessman and entrepreneur served as the state representative for House District 63; he was first elected to that seat in 2008.



Sen. Parker’s campaign sent the Report a statement about his accomplishments and decision to run for reelection.



“Since taking office almost a year ago as your State Senator, we have delivered real results for the betterment of our great state. Through common-sense conservative principles that honor Texas values, we have enacted bold policies to provide meaningful property tax relief for homeowners and small businesses, strengthen our border and crack down on illegal immigration, safeguard our power grid and critical infrastructure, support law enforcement, and make our schools safer,” it reads.



“While we have accomplished much together, our work is not yet done. We must protect the Texas we love and uphold our economic vibrancy, keeping the Lone Star State a beacon of freedom and opportunity for every Texan. I am prepared and ready for the fight ahead, fulfilling my promise to be accessible, engaged, and a strong, conservative voice for the people of Senate District 12.”



Senate District 12 covers all of Wise County and portions of Tarrant, Denton and Dallas Counties.



Democrat Stephanie Draper is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. She will be Parker’s sole challenger in the November General Election.



State senators make $7,200 annually.

