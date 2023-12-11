U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Arlington, is seeking another term in Congress.

Ellzey has represented Texas’ 6th Congressional District since mid-2021, when he won a special election to fill the seat after the death of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

The district covers parts of Ellis and Navarro counties, as well as the southeast corner of Tarrant County, including parts of Arlington and Mansfield.

Ellzey, a Navy combat veteran and former state House representative, thanked his constituents for their support and said securing the border would continue to be his top priority if he is re-elected.

“In World War II, we lost 305 Americans every day. Right now, we are losing 290 Americans every day to fentanyl poisoning and drug overdose,” he said in a statement. “There are drugs that are being smuggled into our country across the border, along with illegal immigrants, potential terrorists, and human trafficking victims. This must end.”

Ellzey will face two opponents in the Republican primary, James Buford and Cliff Wiley. John Love III is seeking the Democratic nomination. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.