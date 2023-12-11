John Love III is seeking the Democratic nomination for Texas’ 6th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Republican Jake Ellzey.

Love, a financial adviser based in Navarro County, previously served on the Midland City Council in West Texas, as well as the president of the Texas Municipal League, a nonprofit association of more than 1,000 incorporated cities. He previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2019.

The district covers parts of Ellis and Navarro counties, as well as the southeast corner of Tarrant County, including parts of Arlington and Mansfield. On his campaign website, Love said that the district needs a representative who will stand for the Second Amendment while also acknowledging that gun violence is the number one cause of death for children in the U.S.

“We must be willing to work across the aisle for responsible legislation because no one’s life or liberty should be at risk for others,” Love said. “There is no more time for political chess, only time for doing what is right for all people and all communities.”

Love is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Ellzey faces two challengers in the Republican primary, James Buford and Cliff Wiley. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

