Matthew Lucci, a medical technology entrepreneur, is running for the Republican nomination in Texas’ 25th congressional district against incumbent Roger Williams.

The district covers parts of Tarrant, Parker, and Johnson counties, as well as Callahan, Comanche, Erath, Hood, Jack, Palo Pinto, Somervell, Stephens and Young counties.

Lucci’s platform focuses on ending the fentanyl crisis, securing the border, supporting pro-life policies, reducing the national debt, cutting taxes and fighting child trafficking, among other issues.

“Americans are hurting, and we feel that all across our district here in North and West Texas. I’m running for Congress because our families are dying of fentanyl poisoning, we have a crisis at our southern border and in our backyards, and it’s harder than ever to pay our bills here at home,” Lucci said.

Lucci will face Republican incumbent Roger Williams. No Democrats are running. Primaries will be held March 5 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.

Members of Congress earn $174,000 per year.

